topStoriesenglish2594092
NewsIndia
MAMATA BANERJEE

Except For Mamata Banerjee, 29 Out Of 30 Chief Ministers Are Crorepatis: Report

The three CMs with the lowest declared assets are West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee (over Rs 15 lakh), Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan (over Rs 1 crore), and Haryana's Manohar Lal (over Rs 1 crore), the ADR said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 03:46 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Twenty-nine of the 30 incumbent chief ministers are crorepatis
  • Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy has the highest assets totalling Rs 510 crore
  • Out of the 30 CMs, 13 have declared serious criminal cases

Trending Photos

Except For Mamata Banerjee, 29 Out Of 30 Chief Ministers Are Crorepatis: Report

New Delhi: Twenty-nine of the 30 incumbent chief ministers are crorepatis with Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy having the highest assets totalling Rs 510 crore, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the lowest total assets of about Rs 15 lakh, the ADR said.

The ADR and Election Watch (NEW) said they have arrived at this conclusion after analysing the self-sworn poll affidavits of all the 30 current chief ministers of states and union territories. There are 28 state chief ministers and two union territories -- Delhi and Puducherry -- also have chief ministers. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir does not have a chief minister currently.

Out of the 30 CMs analysed, 29 (97 per cent) are crorepatis with the average assets being Rs 33.96 crore for every CM, the ADR said. According to the ADR report, out of the 30 CMs, 13 (43 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and criminal intimidation.

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment, the report said. The top three chief ministers in terms of assets are Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy (over Rs 510 crore), Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu (over Rs 163 crore), and Odisha's Naveen Patnaik (over Rs 63 crore), according to the ADR.

The three CMs with the lowest declared assets are West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee (over Rs 15 lakh), Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan (over Rs 1 crore), and Haryana's Manohar Lal (over Rs 1 crore), the ADR said. Both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal own assets worth over Rs 3 crore, the report said.

Live Tv

Mamata BanerjeeJagan Mohan ReddyNaveen PatnaikElectionschief ministerspoliticians

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?