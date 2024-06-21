Excise Policy Case: ED Moves Delhi High Court Against Arvind Kejriwal's Bail
ED moves Delhi High Court against the order of the trial court granting bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case. ED is likely to mention the matter for an urgent hearing.
