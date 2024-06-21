Advertisement
Excise Policy Case: ED Moves Delhi High Court Against Arvind Kejriwal's Bail

ED moves Delhi High Court against the order of the trial court granting bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case. ED is likely to mention the matter for an urgent hearing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 10:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Arvind Kejriwal: ED moves Delhi High Court against the order of the trial court granting bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case. ED is likely to mention the matter for an urgent hearing.

 

