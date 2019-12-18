Exclusive: 4 accused involved in Jamia Nagar violence in Delhi identified

Two days after the arrest of 10 people for their alleged involvement in violence which erupted during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Sunday (December 15), Zee News has got the exclusive photos of the four of the accused. The protesters turned violent durring the anti-CAA protests, setting ablaze four government buses and vandalising several private vehicles parked on the road.

The four accused have been identified as Anal, Jumman, Yunus and Anwar Kala. These accused are not students of Jamia and Delhi Police said that all of them have a criminal background.

On Monday (December 16), the Delhi Police had lodged an FIR against 15 people for their alleged involvement in the protests that took place on Sunday. The agitators had set ablaze four buses near New Friends Colony, injuring at least six policemen and two fire brigade personnel. Locals of the Sarai Julema are in Jamia Nagar had allegedly clashed with police. The situation turned critical when the police got into action. Several Jamia students are also said to have been injured in the clash.

Around 100 students were also detained by the police but were released later. Speaking to the media, Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Commissioner of Police South East, said that a mob of around 2,000 people turned violent and targeted public transport buses. "This mob was violent. Around 6 policemen have been injured in the stone-pelting. We are yet to ascertain the identities," Biswal said.

Defending the police action to resort to lathicharge on the protesters, the senior Delhi Police official said that the cops were only trying to push the mob back in order to restore law and order in the area. Biswal stressed that the police did not target any students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Earlier on Wednesday (December 18), the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre on a batch of 59 pleas challenging the CAA. The apex court, however, refuses to stay the implementation of the Act. The apex court has directed the Centre to submit its reply by the second week of January 2020. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice (CJI) SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant heard the pleas and ordered that the next hearing will be on January 22, 2020. Pleading on behalf of the government Attorney General Venugopal said, "There are four judgments of the SC that the Act cannot be stayed."