Exclusive: From 'Bharat' To 'One Election', Anurag Thakur Lambasts INDIA Alliance

Reiterating that 'Ghamandia' alliance is a coalition of corrupt parties which has changed its name from UPA to 'INDIA', Anurag Thakur said that they have nothing to show as their achievement.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 08:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Union Minister Anurag Thakur today blasted the opposition alliance over a range of issues calling them 'Bharat Virodhi'. Speaking exclusively to Zee News. Anurag Thakur said that while one is free to oppose a party, one should not oppose the country. Reiterating that 'Ghamandia' alliance is a coalition of corrupt parties which has changed its name from UPA to 'INDIA', he said that they have nothing to show as their achievement. He said that it's the Narendra Modi government which is working to uplift the poor people.


Speaking about 'India vs Bharat' row, Thakur said that Bharat has been there for eternity and opposition should clarify what problem they have with the 'Bharat' name. While the minister ducked the question over any plan to bring a bill or resolution in Parliament related to 'Bharat' nomenclature, he said that one should not think twice before taking the name of Bharat or India as we all are 'Bharat Vasi'.

When asked about Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'anti-sanatan' statement, Anurag Thakur said that the UPA parties are 'Sanatan virodhi' but no one can destroy Sanatan Dharma. 

The union minister also ruled out early possibility of the Lok Sabha elections saying that such speculations show nervousness of opposition parties.

