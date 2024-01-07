Exclusive: India Raises Concerns Over Derogatory Comments by Maldives Minister

New Delhi: India has officially raised its concerns to Malé over derogatory comments made by Mariyam Shiuna, a sitting Maldives minister, regarding India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shiuna, who serves as the Deputy Minister at the Maldives Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Art, as well as the spokesperson of the Male City Council, had made disparaging remarks following Indian PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. Although Shiuna has since deleted her tweets, the incident has sparked diplomatic row between the two neighbouring countries.

Zee News' sister site WION reached out to the Maldives government for a response, but as of now, there has been no official comment from the Mohamed Muizzu government. However, the Maldives political class has not remained silent on the matter. Faris, the President of the Maldives Reform Movement, called on the government to take action against public officials who display disrespect towards the heads of state and high officials of friendly countries. He emphasized that failure to do so could be interpreted as the government condoning such disrespectful comments.

The government must reprimand public officials who are disrespectful towards heads of state and high officials of friendly countries. If such punitive action is not taken, there is room to interpret that the disrespectful comments are condoned by the Maldives government.… January 6, 2024

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the language used by Shiuna as "appalling" and urged the government to distance itself from her comments. Nasheed further called for a clear assurance to India that Shiuna's remarks do not reflect the official policy of the Maldives government.

What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy. — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) January 7, 2024

The Maldives National Party also strongly criticized the "racist and derogatory comments" made by the government official, labeling them as unacceptable and urging the government to take necessary action against those involved.

Maldives National Party condemns racist and derogatory comments made by a government official against a foreign head of State. This is unacceptable. We urge the government to take necessary action against those involved. January 7, 2024

The Mohamed Muizzu government, which came to power on "India Out" movement, has displayed a marked anti-India stance since assuming office in November of the previous year, including not renewing the hydrographic agreement. He has been also calling on India to remove its troops in the country, which have helped in evacuation efforts.

The shift in diplomatic tone is evident in President Muizzu's decision to choose Turkey as his first foreign visit, breaking from the tradition of Maldives presidents traveling to India after taking charge. Furthermore, the president is set to embark on a visit to China, indicating a deepening engagement between Male and Beijing.