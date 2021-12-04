Exclusive: Kinetic action was required after 26/11 Mumbai attacks, says Manish Tewari

New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday (December 4) in an exclusive interview with Aditi Tyagi talked about his book’s excerpt-- India should have acted against Pakistan after 26/11 Mumbai attack, when UPA was in power-- that has created controversy.

In his book '10 Flashpoints: 20 years - National Security Situations', Tewari has written, "For a state that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it just should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11.”

Tewari clarified that he did not target the then UPA government in his book. “This book neither slams UPA nor is it a criticism of the BJP-led NDA government. The purpose of writing the book was to highlight the circumstances and security challenges faced by India, how the issues were tackled. I did not write the book keeping anyone in mind,” he said.

Further, he added, “For almost 8 years, Pakistan had ramped up its proxy war against India. After 26/11 attacks in Mumbai that killed several innocents, I believed kinetic action was required. When India adopts strategic restraint, Pakistan sees that as a weakness.”

Watch the excerpt of the interview here:

Tewari also touched upon various issues including Congress, China, LAC and surgical strikes.