Exclusive: Pakistan Eyes Kartarpur Corridor Expansion Ahead Of Agreement Renewal With India

As the first five-year agreement for the Kartarpur Corridor approaches its expiration in early November 2024, Pakistan is reportedly aiming to expand the corridor to include other significant Sikh pilgrimage sites, such as Nankana Sahib, which is about a three-hour drive from Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. The initial agreement, signed in 2019, has facilitated visa-free access for Indian pilgrims to visit the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district.

The Kartarpur Corridor, inaugurated on November 9, 2019, by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, allows Indian pilgrims to cross into Pakistan without a visa, although certain conditions apply. Under the current agreement, up to 5,000 Indian pilgrims can visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib daily, with each pilgrim required to pay a service fee of $20. However, the actual number of daily visitors has fallen short of the anticipated 5,000, with fewer than 200 pilgrims visiting on average each day.

Pakistan's Proposed Expansion

Ahead of the agreement’s renewal, sources suggest that Pakistan is likely to express interest not only in renewing the corridor but also in expanding its scope to include Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. This initiative would allow pilgrims to visit both Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, two of the most sacred places in Sikhism. Additionally, Pakistan is reportedly considering a proposal to allow devotees to stay overnight at Kartarpur Sahib, rather than adhering to the current requirement to return to India by evening.

"I have raised this matter at the highest forum in Pakistan, emphasizing that pilgrims coming from India should be allowed to stay for at least one night so they can have the privilege of listening to Gurbani at Rahras Sahib in the evening and during Amrit Vela," said Ramesh Singh Arora, a member of the Provincial Assembly of Pakistan’s Punjab. "At the same time, I urge our Sikh religious bodies, such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), and the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Committee, to make efforts to facilitate Indian devotees in visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib," added Arora.

However, logistical challenges remain. The distance between the two sites and the associated travel requirements could complicate any expansion plans. It is unclear how the proposal might be implemented or whether India would agree to the extended itinerary. Harjinder Singh Dhami, President of the SGPC, has called for not only eliminating the $20 service fee but also scrapping the passport requirement for pilgrims. He noted that many residents of Punjab do not possess passports, which limits their ability to visit the holy site. These demands echo longstanding grievances, as Indian officials have repeatedly raised concerns about the service fee, labelling it an obstacle for pilgrims.

Service Charge Debate

The $20 service charge imposed by Pakistan has been a contentious issue since the corridor's inception. Pakistani authorities argue that the fee is necessary to cover operational costs, including shuttle services, free meals (langar), medical facilities, and administrative support provided to the pilgrims. In contrast, Indian leaders have criticized it as a commercial imposition on a spiritual pilgrimage.

Amid growing calls for a reduction or waiver of the service charge, Sikh authorities in Pakistan have suggested revising the fee structure. They have proposed that a collective fee of $20 could be applied to families, rather than charging each individual separately. They also recommended implementing a reduced fee for frequent visitors, subject to approval by the relevant ministries in Pakistan.

Vikramjit Singh Sahney, a member of the Rajya Sabha, recently urged the Indian government to address the fee issue with Pakistan in upcoming negotiations. He highlighted the broader challenges faced by Sikh pilgrims and advocated for measures to ease access to the holy site.

Significance of the Holy Sites

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, also known as Kartarpur Sahib, holds a unique place in Sikh history as the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who spent the last 18 years of his life there before passing away in 1539. Located roughly five kilometres from the India-Pakistan border, it has long been a beacon of devotion for Sikhs worldwide. Meanwhile, Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, is another pivotal site in Sikhism, making the proposed expansion of the corridor a potentially monumental development for the community.

Corridor for Peace

In recent years, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib has witnessed several family reunions of people separated by the India-Pakistan Partition, who had previously been unable to meet. This is why former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ambassador Ajay Basariya, referred to Kartarpur as both a "corridor of faith" and a "corridor for peace" in his public remarks.

Broader Implications and Diplomatic Hurdles

The expansion proposal comes at a time when India and Pakistan have not engaged in formal bilateral talks for nearly a decade. Renewing the Kartarpur Corridor agreement and addressing concerns such as the service fee could provide an opportunity for limited engagement between the two nations. However, it remains a significant challenge for India to persuade Pakistan to waive the $20 charge, especially in light of the broader diplomatic freeze.

Financial and Operational Aspects

Pakistan claims to have invested PKR 16.2 billion in the development of the Kartarpur Corridor. The service fee has been justified as a means to recoup some of these expenses, though the issue remains a sore point between the two governments. At the same time, India has not only established the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Dera Baba Nanak, dedicated to the Sri Kartarpur Corridor, but has also invested billions of INR in developing the road network leading up to the ICP. Pakistan, for its part, has constructed a 400-meter-long bridge; however, the final phase of connecting the bridge remains incomplete even after five years.

With the current agreement set to expire, the terms of the renewed pact, including the potential expansion to Nankana Sahib, are likely to be central to discussions. Both sides will have to weigh the religious, logistical, and financial aspects of any changes. As the Kartarpur Corridor enters its next phase, the aspirations for its expansion underscore its symbolic significance and the complex interplay of religion, politics, and diplomacy between India and Pakistan. Whether these aspirations will materialize depends on the willingness of both nations to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunity to foster greater connectivity and understanding.