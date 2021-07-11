हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir delimitation exercise

Exclusive: People of Jammu and Kashmir have full faith in delimitation commission, says L-G Manoj Sinha

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Manoj Sinha said that the country and the people of Jammu and Kashmir believe that the delimitation commission will function as per its constitutional limits.

Exclusive: People of Jammu and Kashmir have full faith in delimitation commission, says L-G Manoj Sinha
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday (July 10, 2021) said that the people of the union territory have full faith in the delimitation commission. In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Sinha said that the country and the people of Jammu and Kashmir believe that the delimitation commission will function as per its constitutional limits.

Sinha said that the delimitation commission will decide the dates of the polls. He further informed that the commission concluded their four-day visit to the union territory on Friday and met people of the different political parties and spectrums.

He also recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 2020 had clearly stated that Jammu and Kashmir will have the assembly elections.

Watch the full interview:

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has nominated nodal officers, one in each of 20 districts, to help the Delimitation Commission reorganise new constituencies in the next nine months. 

Earlier on June 24, PM Narendra Modi had held a meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir and said that it was an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive region. Sinha was also part of the crucial meeting.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir delimitation exerciseJammu and Kashmir delimitationManoj Sinha
Next
Story

Dalit Man mercilessly assaulted by woman’s relatives over alleged affair in UP’s Kanpur

Must Watch

PT7M14S

COVID-19: When will people understand their responsibility?