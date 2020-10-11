Exclusive: Rahul Rajput's friend reveals details of murder, accuses Delhi Police of inaction

The friend of a Delhi University (DU) student, who was beaten to death allegedly over an affair with her in Delhi, has claimed that the victim Rahul Rajput was killed after proper planning. Rahul was a BA second year student, who also used to give English tuition to students. He used to live in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area.

"Around 6 o'clock my cousin called me and said that he was unable to get in touch with Rahul on phone. I told him that Rahul's mother had sold his phone and he does not have a number. My cousin asks if you have another number then give it. I gave Rahul's aunt's number to him. Within 2 minutes of receiving the number, my cousin called on Rahul's aunt's number and they both talked to each other on phone. MY cousin tells Rahul that he wants to meet him for for 5 minutes to talk about tuition. After this the call was disconnected," said the girl.

"Rahul asks me whether to go and meet my cousin or not. I said that it's a matter of 5 minutes, let's go. Then I went out and called my cousin after Rahul asked me to do so. The cousin arrived at the spot after 5 minutes and starts hitting Rahul. I tried hard to save Rahul but could not save him," she added.

Rahul's friend has been sent to Nari Niketan. Talking to Zee Media, Adarsh Nagar SHO said that the girl's life in danger as her family members could harm her. Rahul's friend said that the SHO told her that her family members will kill her too. "I am not bothered about my life anymore, i need Rahul only," said Rahul's friend.

Rahul was beaten brutally by girl's relatives on October 7. The girl said that Rahul always complained of stomach ache and he was beaten in the stomach regularly.

The girl also claimed that she went to nearest police station to seek help but the police officers did not acted in time. She rued the fact that had police acted swiftly Rahul's life could have been saved.

According to Rahul's family, he was beaten by the girl's brother along with 7-8 boys. Rajput was admitted to BJRM hospital in an unconscious condition where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Meanwhile, five accused, including three minors, have been arrested and a case registered.