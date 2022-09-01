New Delhi: India on Thursday (September 1, 2022) began weeklong war games involving troops from Russia, China, and other nations. The multilateral strategic and command Exercise Vostok - 2022 commenced at the training grounds of the Eastern Military District of Russia and will continue till September 7.

"The exercise is aimed at interaction and coordination amongst other participating military contingents and observers," India's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"The Indian Army contingent comprising of troops from 7/8 Gorkha Rifles had arrived at the exercise location and over the next seven days will undertake joint manoeuvres to include joint field training exercises, combat discussions, and firepower exercises," the statement read.

The Indian Army will also look forward to sharing practical aspects and put into practice the validated drills, procedures and practice amalgamation of new technology through discussions and tactical exercises.

Indian, Russian, Chinese forces together at Vostok exercises taking place in Russia. The exercises begins from today and will continue till 7th September.pic.twitter.com/1W3ZaQIE2s — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 1, 2022

Reacting to the development, the United States said that it is "concerned" about India's plans to participate in joint military exercises with Russia.

Asked about India's participation, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the United States was concerned about any country participating in military exercises with Russia while it is at war with Ukraine.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise will be held at seven firing ranges in Russia's Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops and over 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.

Russian General Staff chief, Gen Valery Gerasimov, will personally oversee the drills that will involve troops from several ex-Soviet nations, China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria.

The drills will also showcase increasing defense ties between Russia and China, which have grown stronger since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on February 24.

(With agency inputs)