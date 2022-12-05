topStoriesenglish
Exit Poll Results 2022 for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, Delhi MCD: Know when and where to watch post-poll survey

Exit Poll Results 2022: The exit poll results for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and MCD elections will come today.

Dec 05, 2022

Exit Poll Results 2022: With the voting for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections ending at 5 PM today (December 5, 2022), the news channel will start showing the exit poll results. The post-poll surveys of the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will give everyone an idea of who among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress will form the respective governments. 

The exit poll results will start coming up after 5:30 PM today.

Exit poll results 2022 on Zee News

You can see the Exit poll results 2022 for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and MCD on Zee News TV and Zee News English website.

The live streaming of all the Exit Poll Results 2022 will be available at https://zeenews.india.com/live-tv. You can also read the latest updates on Exit Poll Results 2022 at https://zeenews.india.com/.

Gujarat Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2022

On Zee News, the Exit Poll Results for the Gujarat Assembly Election will start coming from 7 PM today.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2022

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2022 will be aired on Zee News from 5:30 PM today.

Delhi MCD Exit Poll Results 2022

The MCD Exit Poll Results 2022 will be aired on Zee News from 6 PM today.

It is to be noted that the final results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be declared on December 8, while the results for the civic body polls in Delhi will come out on December 7.

