Exit Poll Results 2024: Third Term For Modi Or Return Of Rahul? Check What Pollsters Predicted

With the Lok Sabha polls concluding today after 44-day long period, the exit poll results were declared. While some states brought good news for Congress, some gave the BJP a chance to smile. As per the exit polls, the saffron party is set to widen its base in Southern India while the Congress is bettering its tally in some northers states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Bihar. However, the overall tally suggests that Narendra Modi will continue to lead the nation for the record third term. Check how exit polls panned out this year:

Dainik Bhaskar:

According to Dainik Bhaskar's exit poll results, the NDA is projected to secure between 285 and 350 seats, while the INDIA bloc is expected to win between 145 and 201 seats. Other parties are predicted to capture 33 to 49 seats.

India News-D-Dynamics:

The India News-D-Dynamics exit poll forecasts a significant lead for the NDA with 371 seats. The INDIA bloc is projected to win 125 seats, and other parties are expected to take 47 seats.

Jan Ki Baat:

Jan Ki Baat's exit poll indicates that the NDA could win between 362 and 392 seats. The INDIA bloc is estimated to secure between 141 and 161 seats, while other parties might get between 10 and 20 seats.

Republic Bharat-Matrize:

According to Republic Bharat-Matrize, the NDA is likely to achieve 353 to 368 seats. The INDIA bloc is predicted to win 118 to 133 seats, with other parties garnering between 43 and 48 seats.

Republic TV-P MARQ:

Republic TV-P MARQ's exit poll suggests that the NDA will win 359 seats. The INDIA bloc is expected to secure 154 seats, and other parties are projected to obtain 30 seats.

India TV-CNX:

The India TV-CNX exit poll results indicate that the NDA is poised to win between 371 and 401 seats. The INDIA bloc is forecasted to gain between 109 and 139 seats, while other parties are expected to capture between 28 and 38 seats.