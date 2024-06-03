Exit Polls 2024: Six Probable Reasons That May Have Worked In Favour Of BJP, Narendra Modi

The Lok Sabha Election exit poll results are here and most of them have given a clear majority to Narendra Modi's BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. While some of the exit polls went on to predict around 400 seats for the NDA, most of the post-poll surveys gave around 350 seats to the ruling alliance. On the other hand, the Congress-led INDIA bloc is predicted to improve its tally by winning around 150-200 seats this time. While the Congress and its allies have rejected the exit polls, they claimed that the INDIA bloc will form government by bagging 295 seats. All these claims will be put to an end tomorrow when the counting of votes will take place. Ahead of the vote counting, here are five factors that may have worked for the BJP, NDA and Narendra Modi:

1. Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

India has around 80 crore ration card holders. Before Covid, they used to pay a meagre amount to get the ration. However, since 2021, they have been getting 5kg ration for free under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The impact of this scheme was such that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge promised 10kg free ration if voted to power.

Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana ensures that beneficiaries continue to receive free grains for the next 5 years, a true testament to Modi ji's commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged.



With the… pic.twitter.com/X996asQNoT — Amit Rakksshit (Modi ka Parivar) (@amitrakshitbjp) April 18, 2024

2. Women Voters

As per the exit polls, women voters played a decisive role in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As per Axis My India exit polls, not only Hindu but even Muslim women electors voted for the BJP and Narendra Modi. The women voters' confidence in Modi is fuelled by multiple factors including security, toilets, and ration among other factors. PM Modi's promise of lakhpati didi yojana and drone didi yojana may have instilled a confidence among women voters.

Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s visionary leadership has brought about a remarkable shift in approach - from focusing on Women's Development to fostering Women-Led Development in the Amrit Kaal.



Initiatives such as PMAY, UJJWALA, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, and numerous others have… pic.twitter.com/PI23f9gVsl June 19, 2023

3. Welfare Schemes

The Narendra Modi government has managed to take its welfare schemes to rural areas successfully. These include PM Awas Yojana, Tap Water for all, electricity for all and Toilets for all among other welfare schemes. People are hopeful that these schemes are changing their lives.

Success story of - 'Jal Jeevan Mission'...



'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal'



The @narendramodi Govt. is Transforming the Lives of millions of Indians by ensuring Tap Water connections with safe drinking water to every household.#JalJeevanMission #Betterlife #water #ModiGovt @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/h4M5RglE7n — Prakash Javadekar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@PrakashJavdekar) April 11, 2023

4. Connectivity

A boost to connectivity has been another important factor for the BJP. People are happy with the quality of roads and highways built by the Central government across the country. This is aided by an increase in the number of airports and UDAN flights.

Atal Setu, a pioneering project that will transform infrastructure in Mumbai! Happy to have inaugurated it yesterday… pic.twitter.com/zC1byGQq5n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2024

5. Revival Of Hinduism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a vocal advocate of his religion. Be it the renovation of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Lok or his visit to temples in South India, PM Modi openly accepted his religion taking pride in it. This sent a message that this government is bringing back the lost glory of Hinduism.

Prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Har Har Mahadev! pic.twitter.com/sDeJIDioYF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2024

Prayed at the iconic Kothandaramaswamy Temple. Felt extremely blessed. pic.twitter.com/0rs58qqwex — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2024

6. Nationalism, Foreign Policy

The Modi government has been considered strong on the front of nationalism and foreign policy. The way External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presented India's stand on different global forums has conveyed a sense to the Indians that the government is working for the country's benefit. Be it the Russia-Urkaine war, buying oil from Russia, action against Pakistan, vocal statements on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir or firm statements against China, people saw this government dealing with global challenges using an iron hand.