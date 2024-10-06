Exit Polls: Congress Comeback In Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir Likely To See Hung Assembly

Assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are completed and now the wait begins for the results, which is scheduled to be held on October 8, According to ECI. Multiple exit polls on Saturday predicted a strong majority for the Congress in Haryana and suggested an advantage for its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, where the regional partner is projected to emerge as the largest party.

According to predictions from 'Dainik Bhaskar,' the Congress is expected to secure between 44 and 54 seats, while the BJP is projected to win 15 to 29 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. While, the C-Voter-India Today polls predicted that the Congress will achieve 50 to 58 seats, with the BJP receiving 20 to 28 seats and the Republic Bharat-Matrize polls forecast an even higher tally for Congress, ranging from 55 to 62 seats, compared to the BJP's 18 to 24 seats.

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls early this year, Khattar resigned from the CM post, paving the way for Nayab Singh Saini, a prominent OBC leader, to become chief minister. Additionally, Chautala's JJP ended its alliance with the BJP, signalling a significant shift in Haryana's political landscape.

On the other hand, Elections in Jammu and Kashmir took place after a 10-year, following the bifurcation of the state into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh—in 2019.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the C-Voter-India Today survey estimates the National Conference-Congress alliance at 40-48 seats and the BJP is projected to win 27 to 32 seats in the Union Territory's 90-member assembly.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance is expected to gain 35-40 and the BJP might get 20-25 in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With PTI Inputs)