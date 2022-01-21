Expelled BJP minister Harak Singh Rawat, daughter-in-law join Congress ahead of Uttarakhand polls

New Delhi: Expelled BJP minister Harak Singh Rawat on Friday (January 21) joined Congress in Delhi ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Harak along with his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain joined the grand old party in the presence of party campaign head for Uttarakhand Harish Rawat. Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal, Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh, state party incharge Devender Yadav and other leaders were also present.

Attacking BJP, the Kotdwar MLA said, “When Congress wins with full majority on Mar 10, that'll be my apology (on saying there are no apologies in politics). BJP thought of me as a 'use & throw'; I was very upset. I didn't break my friendship with HM Amit Shah till the last moment, as I had promised.”

Harak Singh Rawat was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the BJP on Monday for "anti-party activities". Speaking to ANI, Rawat had said, “Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called me to meet in Delhi, due to traffic there was a bit of delay. I wanted to meet him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but as soon as I reached Delhi, I saw on social media that they (BJP) have expelled me.”

Harak Singh Rawat is back to his old party, Congress. In 2016, Harak Singh Rawat was among the 10 MLAs who had rebelled against the then chief minister Harish Rawat-led state government and joined the BJP, bringing the Congress to a minority in the House.

Elections to 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly will take place on February 14.

