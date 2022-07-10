NewsIndia
KULDEEP BISHNOI

Expelled Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi’s meet with Amit Shah, JP Nadda sets political circles abuzz

Congress MLA from Haryana Kuldeep Bishnoi has set the political circles abuzz after his meeting on Sunday (July 10) with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi. Speculations are rife that Bishnoi, who had cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls in June, is likely to join the BJP soon, PTI reported. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
  • Kuldeep Bishnoi lauded Amit Shah and JP Nadda after his meeting.
  • Congress had expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions last month.
  • Kuldeep Bishnoi had cross-voted in Haryana RS polls.

Trending Photos

Expelled Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi’s meet with Amit Shah, JP Nadda sets political circles abuzz

New Delhi: Congress MLA from Haryana Kuldeep Bishnoi has set the political circles abuzz after his meeting on Sunday (July 10) with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi. Speculations are rife that Bishnoi, who had cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls in June, is likely to join the BJP soon, PTI reported. 

Taking to Twitter, Bishnoi wrote in a tweet in Hindi that it was a "real honor and pleasure to meet Amit Shah". "A true statesman, I felt his aura and charisma in my interactions with him. His vision for India is awe-inspiring," he added. 

Bishnoi said he felt "very proud" to meet BJP chief Nadda. "His easy-going and humble nature sets him apart. Under his presidency, the BJP has seen unprecedented heights. I wish him good health and long life,” he added. 

Notably, the 53-year-old legislator from Adampur was expelled by Congress from all party positions last month. Reacting to his suspension on June 11, Bishnoi had tweeted, "Congress also has rules for some leaders and exceptions for others. Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul and acted on my morals."

Bishnoi, who cross-voted in Haryana Rajya Sabha polls, led to Congress' Ajay Maken losing the seat. A week after his cross-voting, the Adampur MLA wrote in a cryptic tweet, "I know how to crush a snake's hood. I do not leave the jungle in fear of snakes." Bishnoi had earlier said he was consulting with his supporters to decide his future course of action.  

Since his expulsion from all party posts, Bishnoi has been warming up to the BJP. He has also removed his pictures with senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from his Twitter profile. 

(With agency inputs)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?