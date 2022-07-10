New Delhi: Congress MLA from Haryana Kuldeep Bishnoi has set the political circles abuzz after his meeting on Sunday (July 10) with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi. Speculations are rife that Bishnoi, who had cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls in June, is likely to join the BJP soon, PTI reported.

Taking to Twitter, Bishnoi wrote in a tweet in Hindi that it was a "real honor and pleasure to meet Amit Shah". "A true statesman, I felt his aura and charisma in my interactions with him. His vision for India is awe-inspiring," he added.

Bishnoi said he felt "very proud" to meet BJP chief Nadda. "His easy-going and humble nature sets him apart. Under his presidency, the BJP has seen unprecedented heights. I wish him good health and long life,” he added.

Notably, the 53-year-old legislator from Adampur was expelled by Congress from all party positions last month. Reacting to his suspension on June 11, Bishnoi had tweeted, "Congress also has rules for some leaders and exceptions for others. Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul and acted on my morals."

Bishnoi, who cross-voted in Haryana Rajya Sabha polls, led to Congress' Ajay Maken losing the seat. A week after his cross-voting, the Adampur MLA wrote in a cryptic tweet, "I know how to crush a snake's hood. I do not leave the jungle in fear of snakes." Bishnoi had earlier said he was consulting with his supporters to decide his future course of action.

Since his expulsion from all party posts, Bishnoi has been warming up to the BJP. He has also removed his pictures with senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from his Twitter profile.

(With agency inputs)