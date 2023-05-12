Experience The Enchanting Beauty of Odisha and Its Wildlife

If you are an Indian or a tourist currently in India and want to experience the enthralling beauty of nature, put Odisha on your bucket list. Odisha, the home to a national park, two tiger reserves, more than 19 sanctuaries, and a magnificent 480 kilometres long shoreline, has a reasonable amount of wildlife experiences to satisfy you.

Experience Exotic Wildlife With Ecotourism in Odisha

Whether you're looking for a relaxing escape or an adventure full of wildlife sightings, Ecotourism Odisha is the ideal way to enjoy nature and its wildlife, and have an unforgettable experience. From guided jungle safaris to breath-taking views of Odisha’s lush green forests and its exotic wildlife that consists of elephants, royal Bengal Tigers, and more. Ecotourism gives you view of Odisha’s natural splendour and its beauty, and make memories that will last a lifetime, while being one with nature.

Chilika Bird Sanctuary

Have you ever imagined navigating through a lake that has an island made of birds? Well, your imagination can become a reality at Chilika Bird Sanctuary! Located in Odisha in India, this Ramsar Wetland, is home to over 160 species—Marvel at the vibrant migratory birds that flock here during the winters. Visit the Nalabana Bird Sanctuary and Mangalajodi which is a paradise for bird watchers and nature lovers. It's truly a sight to behold! You may even spot the rare Irrawaddy Dolphins near Satapada Island in the lake if you're lucky.

January is one of the best months to visit as one can even participate in the National Chilika Bird Festival. Referred to as the 'Bird's Paradise of Asia', Chilika Bird Sanctuary is the home to the entire ecosystem of birds, including black-tailed godwits, sandpipers, pintails, flamingos and Pacific golden plovers. It also is the vacation spot for migratory birds, billed pelicans, oriental darters, painted storks.

While here, book your stay at the nature camps or nearby hotels run by Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC). For a more adventurous experience, one can even book a stay at the luxurious houseboat ‘Garuda’.

Bhitarkanika National Park

Discover Bhitarkanika National Park, a wildlife sanctuary in Odisha that is home to India’s 2nd largest mangrove ecosystem. Explore its mangrove forests, creeks, estuaries, backwaters, mudflats, and other wetlands, which form an important part of the ecosystem. Spot exotic species such as the Estuarine crocodile, Olive Ridley turtles, monitor lizards, spotted deer, or go birdwatching to find some of the rarest birds inhabiting the park. This untouched paradise offers a unique experience of exploring nature's vastness and magnificence!

Enjoy a boat ride along the creeks for breathtaking views of nature's bounty at its finest! Marvel at the wide variety of flora and fauna, including over 300 species of birds, especially 6 species of kingfisher, the largest heronry of India, 350 species of fish, and 70 species of reptiles. For stay one can explore from the many nature camps run by Ecotour Odisha as well as hotel units by OTDC. For a more luxurious yet eco-friendly resort like experience, one can opt for Eco Retreat. Whether you are an avid wildlife enthusiast or a novice looking to explore the beauty of nature, Bhitarkanika National Park is a must-visit destination!

Similipal Tiger Reserve

The melanistic black Royal Bengal Tigers are beautiful but rare. It is almost a dream for every travel and nature enthusiast to watch the beauty of Tigers. The Odisha Government designated the Similipal Tiger Reserve under Project Tiger in 1973, home to these majestic beauties. The scenic beauty, matched with the magnificent Royal Bengal Tigers, is a treat to the eyes. You can experience the waterfalls, Joranda and Barehipani, and the reserves of elephants, sambars, leopards, king cobras and even the rare majestic four-horned antelopes.

Whether you're an avid explorer or just looking for a peaceful escape from city life, Similipal Tiger Reserve has something for everyone! Similipal Tiger Reserve is the perfect destination for adventure seekers, from unspoiled natural scenery to various activities. Go on safaris, spot tigers in their natural habitat, or explore lush green meadows and rolling hills. Trekking through the jungle can be an unforgettable experience too!

The sanctuary also offers many opportunities to experience the local culture and lifestyle, including visits to local villages and traditional festivals. Apart from staying at the Ecotour Odisha nature camps, you can experience adventure and leisure while you stay at Aranya Niwas or royal heritage at the Belgadia Palace. Whatever might be your reason for visiting, Similipal Tiger Reserve promises a unique experience that you won't forget!

Satkosia Tiger Reserve and Gorge Sanctuary

Have you ever heard of Satkosia? It is a beautiful landscape located in India. Its name is derived from the local term 'Sat’ meaning seven and ‘kos’ indicative of unit distance. This place is a biogeographic meeting point of India's Deccan Peninsula and the Eastern Ghats. At Satkosia Tiger Reserve and Gorge Sanctuary, you can come face-to-face with India's most majestic creature - the Royal Bengal Tiger! This reserve is home to some of the country's last remaining wild tigers.

Not only that, but it also boasts a stunning gorge formed by the majestic Mahanadi river. Whether going on a safari to spot tigers or boating along the gorge to spot majestic reptiles like crocodiles and turtles, there's something for everyone at Satkosia Tiger Reserve and Gorge Sanctuary! Stay at the OFDC run ecotour nature camps or for an elaborate experience at Eco Retreat Satkosia run by OTDC. Here, you can witness nature's beauty and learn about conservation's importance.

Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary

Take a walk on the wild side and explore Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary. This protected area is situated beyond the Hirakud reservoir in the Bargarh district of Odisha. It boasts an incredible array of flora and fauna. Here you can find some of the state's most iconic animals, such as the Indian gaur, elephants, tigers, leopards, wild boars, etc. Birdwatchers will also be delighted with sightings of peacocks, grey hornbills, white-backed vultures and jungle owlets. With its lush forests and grasslands – not to mention the breath-taking views of the Mahanadi River Valley – Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is a must-see for the adventurous traveller. Get ready to be enchanted by the beauty of nature at Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary!

Enter this majestic sanctuary and immerse yourself in a world of awe and wonder. From sloth bears meandering through grassy clearings to herds of deer grazing peacefully, there is something magical about the wildlife here. Enjoy the jungle safaris through the dense forests and spot elephants roaming in their natural habitat, or take a leisurely boat ride along the Mahanadi River to watch aquatic birds in flight. Whether you are looking for an exciting adventure or wish to spend some time in nature's embrace, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is the perfect destination.

For those seeking a unique experience, the sanctuary offers guided night safaris, which allow them to observe nocturnal animals in their natural habitat. Keep your eyes peeled for wild cats, peacocks, and even the Indian Gaur – all under the watchful eye of an experienced guide. And if you're lucky, you may even catch a glimpse of the elusive Bengal tiger! For accommodations, one can book a stay at the Debrigarh Nature Camp or at the Eco Retreat Hirakud for a luxurious experience.

For an Unforgettable Camping Experience

Eco-Retreat Odisha is the perfect spot for a nature getaway that lets you glamping i.e. camping in style with luxury and amenities, while surrounded amidst nature! It not only lets you enjoy the beautiful view of the lush green forests, hills, waterfalls, beaches, etc. but also lets you explore its magnificent temples, hidden treasures, and more. A great opportunity to reconnect with nature, while having a great “staycation” experience. For more details, visit www.odishaecoretreat.com. For satisfying the serious wildlife explorer within you, stay at the nature camps run by the local community members. For more details, visit www.ecotourodisha.com

To Conclude

There is no doubt that nature is at its best in Odisha. From enchanting species of animals to rare plants in the dense forests, Odisha will keep unfolding new surprises for you throughout your stay. You will get the package of green mountains to waterfalls, Indian Bison to Kingfisher, and rare amphibians to Royal Bengal Tigers, dropping your jaw wide open. It will surely be a trip to remember.

If you want the best vacation of your life in the vast valleys of Mother Nature and be grateful to the divine creations, Odisha is waiting for you. Stun yourself with a guided tour and a complete package. Make your holiday complete by sleeping under the stars in one of our thatched-roof huts, surrounded by lush greenery and rustic charm! Discover a new world of natural beauty and tranquillity at Odisha. Book your stay today!

