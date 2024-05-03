Congress leaders today took to social media to counter criticism by the BJP after Rahul Gandhi switched to Rae Bareli from Amethi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi by saying ' Daro Mat, Bhago Mat' while BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala accused the Congress leader of 'running away' from Amethi. Reacting to the criticism, Congress leaders said that as an experienced player of chess and politics, Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Rae Bareli is well thought of.

"Remember, he (Rahul Gandhi) is an experienced player of politics and chess. The party leadership takes its decisions after much discussion, and as part of a larger strategy. This single decision has befuddled the BJP, its supporters, and its sycophants. The BJP’s self-proclaimed Chanakya, who used to talk about 'paramparagat seat' is now not sure how to respond," said Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh.

He further said that Rae Bareli has been represented by Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and thus it's 'not an inheritance; it is a responsibility and a duty'. "As far as the Gandhi family is concerned, it is not just Amethi-Rae Bareli, the entire country from north to south is the stronghold of the Gandhi family. Rahul Gandhi has been MP thrice from Uttar Pradesh and once from Kerala. Why has the Prime Minister been unable to muster the courage to contest an election from a single seat below the Vindhyas?" asked Ramesh.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate hinted that Priyanka Gandhi may contest the by-poll and go to the Lok Sabha. "Priyanka ji is campaigning vigorously and is proving to be a tough candidate for Narendra Modi. In view of this, it was important that she should not be limited to her own election. Priyanka ji will reach the House by contesting any by-election," she said.

The Congress leaders further said that in this long election, 'there are a few chess moves still left to play'.

Earlier today, addressing a rally in Bengal's Bardhman, PM Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over the latter's second seat contest from Rae Bareli. "I also told you earlier that the Shehzaada would start looking for another safe seat for himself, fearing defeat in Wayanad. He was so afraid after losing Amethi in 2019 that he bolted all the way down South, to Wayanad. Now, he has escaped to Raebareli. These people often go around telling people, 'Daro maat' (don't be afraid). It's now my turn to say the same to them--'Arey daro maat, bhaago maat' (don't be afraid! don't flee!)," said Modi.