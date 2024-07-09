Explained: How Injectable Drug Use Fueled HIV Outbreak Among Tripura Students?

Tripura has been gripped by an alarming HIV outbreak that has claimed the lives of 47 students and infected 828 others, news agency ANI quoted officials from the Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) as saying. The announcement came during a media workshop jointly organized by the Tripura Journalist Union, Web Media Forum, and TSACS, where senior officials addressed the gravity of the situation. "We have so far registered 828 students who are HIV positive. Out of them, 572 students are still alive and we have lost 47 people due to the dreaded infection," stated a senior TSACS official.

The crisis has spread across 220 schools and 24 colleges and universities in Tripura, where students are reportedly engaged in injectable drug use. "The recent data shows that almost every day, five to seven new cases of HIV are being detected," the official added.

During the workshop, the Joint Director of TSACS presented a statistical overview, highlighting that data was collected from 164 health facilities across the state. "Reports are collected from almost all the blocks and subdivisions before making this presentation," the official explained.

As of May 2024, Tripura's ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) centres have registered 8,729 individuals living with HIV. "Among them, 5,674 are alive, comprising 4,570 males, 1,103 females, and one transgender patient," disclosed another senior TSACS official.

The spike in HIV cases has been attributed to injectable drug abuse among students, many of whom hail from affluent families. "In most cases, the children belong to families where both parents are employed in government services and are capable of meeting their demands," TSACS officials emphasized. "Unfortunately, by the time they realize their children have fallen prey to drugs, it's often too late."

Present at the workshop were Project Director Dr. Samarpita Datta, Secretary of Tripura Web Media Forum Abhisek Dey, President of the Tripura Journalist Union Pranab Sarkar, along with other senior leaders of the Tripura Health Department.

The situation remains critical as authorities intensify efforts to contain the spread of HIV and provide necessary medical care and support to those affected across Tripura.