Explained: How Lawrence Bishnoi Continues To Operate His Gang Despite Being In Jail

Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra minister was shot dead outside his office in Mumbai's Bandra during Dussehra celebrations on Saturday night, October 12. Later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing of the 66-year-old veteran politician.

Bishnoi, who is reportedly behind the murder of a gym owner in South Delhi on September 12, faces charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is currently incarcerated in Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat.

These incidents raise questions about how he is managing his gang from behind bars.

Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi?

According to the reports, the 31-year-old gangster is the son of a wealthy farmer from Dhattaranwali village in Punjab’s Ferozepur district. He belongs to the Bishnoi community which is found in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. After finishing school, he moved to Chandigarh in 2010 for college. While at DAV College, he got involved in student politics and served as president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University from 2011 to 2012.

What Charges Against Him?

Bishnoi is connected to multiple criminal cases, with over two dozen registered against him, including the murders of political leaders and others. Reportedly, this gang has also been involved in liquor dealing arms smuggling and protecting murderers.

Bishnoi faced his first criminal charges in April 2010 attempt to murder, followed by a case for assault and cell phone robbery in February 2011. As per the reports, All three cases were related to student politics. He was jailed for the first time in Bathinda in 2012 and later moved to Tihar after being charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Key Members and Associates of Bishnoi's Gang

Jaswinder Singh, known as Rocky, was a gangster-turned-politician from Fazilka, Punjab, who joined Bishnoi's gang and helped expand its operations. The Bishnoi gang reportedly has over 700 shooters across five states and international connections, with around 300 shooters from Punjab.

They recruit young people by promising emigration to countries like Canada through social media. The gang collaborates with external elements, including Khalistani terrorists, who use Bishnoi's shooters for targeted killings in Punjab.

Bishnoi is linked with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and had friendships with Sampat Nehra and Haryana gangster Kala Jathedi. His close associates include Goldie Brar, who oversees ground activities and communication and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, who was allegedly involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

How He Continues To Operate?

News 18 reported citing NIA that Bishnoi is using his strong alliances and connections which also include the pro-Khalistan groups to continue operations from jail.

He avoids bail applications and uses advanced communication methods like VoIP and "Dabba Calling" to stay in touch with his associates. "Dabba Calling" is a technique used by criminals, including the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, to make untraceable calls by routing them through illegal exchanges, avoiding regular mobile networks and law enforcement tracking.