Explained: Mahadev Betting App Scam Case, Why Bollywood Stars Are Under Scanner

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a big action in the Mahadev betting scam case. ED has issued a summons to actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning. Mahadev Satta App is an online platform that allows users to place bets on various games and events. ED has called Ranbir for questioning on October 6. Here's all you need to know about the Mahadev betting scam case.

WHAT IS THE MAHADEV GAMING APP?

Mahadev Gaming app is a an online betting platform that lets users gamble on various live games such as Poker, card games, chance games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket. It also offers a variety of card games like Teen Patti (a card game), Poker, Dragon Tiger, and virtual cricket games. The app is run by a network of closed groups on different instant messaging platforms. They also operate 4-5 similar platforms and reportedly earn a whopping ₹ 200 crore every day.

MODUS OPERANDI

They post contact numbers on websites and tempt people to play and make profits. These numbers can only be reached on platforms like WhatsApp. When a user contacts the given number, he/she will get two separate contact numbers. One is for depositing money and getting points in user IDs used for betting, while the other is for contacting the website to cash out the points in the assigned IDs

WHO ARE THE PEOPLE BEHIND IT?

The company is owned by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who allegedly provide online platforms for illegal betting in different live games including cricket, tennis, badminton, poker and card games. These have been active for the last four years.

The company owners are from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and the Mahadev online book betting application is a part of a syndicate that arranges online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites. Chandrakar’s company is said to have made around Rs 5,000 crore through the scam. Owners of the Mahadev online betting app are believed to have links in Pakistan as well as connections with local businessmen and hawala operations.

WHAT DOES ED PROBE REVEAL?

An investigation into 28-year-old Sourabh Chandrakar was triggered by his extravagant Rs 250-crore wedding in the UAE, after which investigators discovered the details of alleged hawala operations and their ties in the UAE and Pakistan. The ED has combined at least seven FIRs filed by the victims of the scam who lost their money. The FIRs were filed across locations, including Goa, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad and Chhattisgarh.

Around eight major international hawala operators are under scrutiny for laundering money to Middle Eastern countries and to Pakistan by running a similar portal. Chandrakar and his associates allegedly used at least 70 shell companies to launder money to offshore accounts. The anti-money laundering agency is now looking for options to seek cooperation from international agencies to take legal action against the app owner, who is currently in the UAE.

WHY ARE BOLLYWOOD STARS UNDER RADAR?

Several Bollywood stars, who attended or performed at Chandrakar’s wedding in February this year and the company’s success party in September last year, are under the ED scanner. Media reports claim that these stars allegedly accepted a huge amount of cash as payment for attending or performing at the wedding. The money is the proceeds of the crime and the stars are liable for taking the money.

The ED has already raided several premises related to hawala operators across cities in India and attached Rs 417 crore. During a recent raid in Mumbai, the ED also tracked seven hawala kingpins who allegedly laundered the money.