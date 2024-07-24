Explained: What is Modi Government’s ‘Purvodaya’ Plan - Focus on 5 States

To give a new direction to the development of Eastern India, the Modi government has unveiled an ambitious plan called ‘Purvodaya’. This plan aims to boost the comprehensive development of states like Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this plan, highlighting that these states are rich in natural resources and have a strong cultural heritage. Despite this, the development in these states has been relatively slow. The objective of the ‘Purvodaya’ plan is to integrate these states into the mainstream of development and make them a part of ‘Viksit Bharat’ or ‘Developed India’.

Purpose and Key Elements of the Purvodaya Plan

The main goal of the Purvodaya plan is to accelerate the economic and social development of Eastern India. The plan encompasses human resource development, infrastructure building, and the creation of economic opportunities. The government believes that investment and development in these regions will contribute significantly to the progress of the entire nation.

Infrastructure Development

Under the Purvodaya plan, special attention will be given to the development of critical infrastructure such as highways, water projects, and power projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that this plan will infuse new energy and momentum into the development of the eastern region. These projects are expected to not only create local employment opportunities but also improve the economic status of the entire region.

Human Resource Development

Human resource development is another crucial aspect of the Purvodaya plan. It focuses on improving education, healthcare, and skill development. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned in her budget speech that this plan will provide better education and healthcare services to the people of these regions. Additionally, skill development programs will be launched to make the youth employable.

Creation of Economic Opportunities

The Purvodaya plan also emphasizes the creation of economic opportunities. This includes the establishment of industries, agricultural development, and the promotion of tourism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that this scheme will energize the infrastructure, human resources, and employment opportunities in these regions, playing a crucial role in building a developed and self-reliant India.

Challenges and Possibilities

However, it is still unclear what metrics were used to select these five states. The government will face several challenges in making this plan successful. Adequate financial resources will be required for infrastructure development. Moreover, coordination with state governments will be crucial for the effective implementation of the plan.

The Purvodaya plan has received mixed reactions from the public and experts. Some see it as a significant step towards the development of Eastern India, while others view it as an electoral strategy.