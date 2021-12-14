Explained: Why dry fruits are coated with Aluminium Phosphide

New Delhi: Aluminium Phosphide is widely used as a pesticide in order to save stored grains, dry fruits from the infestation by various insects.

Aluminium Phosphide is generally used in the form of pallets which on interacting with moisture releases highly toxic phosphine gas which in turn targets the insects or rodents feeding upon the stored dried edible items and save it from the infestation.

Since the phosphene gas released by the decomposition of Aluminium Phosphide is not target specific, it encounters all living organisms posing a high risk on the environment and results in a high fatality rate, hence it has been banned in several countries.

Because of its extreme toxicity to non-targets and absence of an antidote, the Government of India has put this chemical under a restriction ban.

However, it is still used in certain countries to help protect stored grains from pets and rodents. There is no effective antidote available.

Aluminium phosphide: How it affects the environment

Aluminium phosphide is harmful to the environment as it is extremely toxic and destroys non-targeted animals also.

Aluminium phosphide may enter the environment from the industry where it is created, stored, transported or disposed of. It may also be released into the environment following its use as a pesticide.

Aluminium phosphide: How it affects human body

When Aluminium phosphide is exposed to water or moisture in the air it releases phosphine gas, which is responsible for the adverse health effects.

The immediate effects of inhaling Phosphene gas include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain. There may be chest tightness, breathlessness, dry mouth, fever, tremors, weakness, dizziness and incoordination

Eating aluminium phosphide causes pain in the throat and stomach, nausea, vomiting and laboured breathing. There may be vomiting of blood and a smell of garlic on the breath.

Encountering the Phosphene damages the lungs including a build-up of fluid can occur, often with a delay of up to 2 days. There may be kidney injury, shock, heart failure and death.

Breathing phosphine gas released from aluminium phosphide can cause irritation of the nose, mouth, throat and lungs.

Contact with the skin may cause sweating, irritation and a feeling of pins and needles. Eye contact may cause irritation, double vision and yellowing of the vision.

In severe cases, it can cause abnormal heart rhythm, heart failure, shock, a build-up of fluid on the lungs and death.

Live TV