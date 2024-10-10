Explained: Why Hundreds Of Samsung Plant Workers Are Protesting In Tamil Nadu?

In Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur, a hour drive from the capital Chennai, hundreds of Samsung workers are protesting outside the company's plant. The recent police crackdown on them and arrest of their union leaders along with others have put the spotlight on difficulties that the workers are facing. This has sent the tensions soaring in the area. The police also arrested leaders affiliated with the CPI(M)-backed trade union, Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), in the early hours of Wednesday from their homes.

Why Are Samsung Workers Protesting?

The Samsung workers have been protesting since September 9 in the Sipcot Industrial Park in Sriperumbudur. The workers are demanding the registration and recognition of their union SIWU, better wages and better facilities. The workers have claimed that out of around 1800 employees, over 1,500 are registered with the SIWU (Samsung India Workers Union). Of these, around 1,000 have joined the protest while 800 are reporting to duty on a regular basis.

Police Action

In recent actions, the Police have not only dismantled the tents of the protesting workers but have also arrested many workers, their union leader and some CPIM-M leaders. The Tamil Nadu government has said that the registration of the SIWU was delayed as Samsung has objected to the union's formation. As per CITU, registration of a trade union is mandatory within 45 days.

On October 7, State Ministers T.R.B. Rajaa (Industries), C.V. Ganesan (Labour Welfare), and Tha. Mo. Anbarasan (MSME) met with a workmen committee and Samsung management. The following day, they announced a resolution, stating that the company had agreed to 14 worker demands. However, CITU rejected the resolution, arguing that the workmen committee members were neither part of the SIWU, formed in July, nor participants in the strike. The disputed agreement reportedly includes Samsung's commitment to provide air-conditioned buses, new medical facilities, locker replacements, and upgrades to break rooms.