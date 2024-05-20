Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and others aboard the helicopter that crashed in the country's northwest died, according to state media Press TV. The helicopter crash killed Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Friday Prayer Imam Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and several other passengers. Raisi was on his way to Tabriz, in northwestern Iran, after returning from an Iran-Azerbaijan border crossing when the helicopter encountered dense fog.

India's ties with Iran have been in trouble for years but they seem to get better after the Chabahar port deal and Tehran's softened stance on Kashmir. Now the question is, what will be the impact of Raisi's demise on relations between the two countries in the future?

Here are several reasons why Raisi's Demise is a big loss for India:

Chabahar Port Contract

On May 13, India signed a 10-year contract to operate the strategic Iranian port of Chabahar, which will allow it to expand trade with Central Asia. Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) and Iran's Port & Maritime Organisation signed a long-term agreement. It replaces an initial 2016 agreement that covered India's operations at Shahid Beheshti Terminal in Chabahar Port and was renewed on an annual basis. This did not go well with Pakistan, but India and Iran's friendship grew stronger.



The Chabahar Port contract is considered "very important, of course for Iran (as well)." We are looking for investments in the Chabahar area. "We can expect some investment in this area," Iran's envoy to India said. Many experts believe that it could be a watershed moment in Iran-India relations. In our current relations, it has the potential to become a watershed moment for both India and Iran.

The North-South Corridor can provide India with direct access to Afghanistan and all landlocked Central Asian countries. The Chabahar Port on the Gulf of Oman will provide a gateway for Indian goods to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia via the International North-South Transport Corridor, which will bypass Pakistan. It is also very important for trade given what is going on in the Red Sea, the Suez Canal, and other places. The Chabahar Port deal is significant not only for India, but for all South Asian countries, including ASEAN.

Iran's Softened Stance On Kashmir.

Iran's late President Raisi paid an official visit to Pakistan from April 22 to 24, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation that included Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, other cabinet members, and senior officials.



Kashmir made its way into the joint statement issued following President Raisi's visit to Pakistan.



"Both sides highlighted the need to resolve the issue of Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means based on the will of the people of that region, and in accordance with international law," said the statement.

According to a recent joint statement, Iran's stance on Kashmir has been to strike a balance, acknowledging Pakistan's perspective with the phrase "will of the people" while avoiding reference to UNSC resolutions in light of India's position.



The desperate Pakistani PM received no word of support from the Iranian President, who refrained from commenting on the issue and instead focused on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Iranian President's remarks are widely interpreted as a clear snub to Islamabad's repeated efforts to rally regional and global support for the Kashmir dispute.

"Pakistan should learn more about the relationship between Iran and India. Our Prime Minister should have been cautious about mentioning Kashmir during the press conference, given that Iran's primary focus is on its current conflict with Israel," said Abdullah Momand, a political analyst.

"The Kashmir issue and Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to gather support have not been strong enough to elicit a supportive statement from the country's supreme leader, like Raisi. It was rather embarrassing to see our prime minister thank the Iranian President for his supportive stance on the Kashmir dispute, which Raisi neither established nor reciprocated," he added.



Despite their long-standing ties, India's relationship with Iran has faced challenges, particularly as a result of US sanctions on Iranian oil purchases. Nonetheless, both countries maintain close ties, particularly in Afghanistan and the development of Iran's Chabahar port.

PM Modi's Chemistry With Prez Raisi

Ebrahim Raisi was elected president of Iran in June 2021, succeeding Hassan Rouhani. He had a good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders met last year. In November, the two leaders spoke by phone. During this time, the situation in Gaza and developments at Chabahar Port were discussed.

Sea Dominance

Iran is a major player in the Persian Gulf region for India. In such circumstances, the relationship between the two countries has grown stronger. Iran's two main adversaries are the United States and Israel, but India has never played the game of brinkmanship. He has focused on bilateral relations with countries around the world. That is why India maintains positive relations with the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Release Of Indian Crew On Seized Israeli Ship In Iran

Given India's close ties with Iran, five Indians detained aboard an Israeli ship by Tehran were released earlier in May. Iran's ambassadors and leaders have repeatedly stated that their relations with India date back hundreds of years. There are numerous similarities between us. Our economic relations can expand further.



India's Closest Partner

Iran and India have become closer in recent years. While Pakistan has been strengthening ties with China in Gwadar, India has taken two steps forward and established a foothold in Chabahar. Iran is happy to give India access to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and beyond. It should be noted that Iran is providing a sea route to Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan. India is investing heavily in this field.



External Affairs Minister Jaishankar travelled to Tehran in 2021 for President Raisi's swearing-in ceremony. NSA Ajit Doval is also in Iran. In the last three years, India-Iran relations have grown rapidly. In such a situation, President Raisi's death represents a significant loss for India in terms of bilateral relations.