Explained: Why Is Lawrence Bishnoi After Salman Khan?

New Delhi: Earlier today, it was reported that gunshots were fired near Salman Khan's home in Bandra, Mumbai. Two unidentified people fired more than four shots outside the Galaxy Apartments. Investigations are underway as the police has confirmed the incident. Now, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claims responsibility for the firing at Salman Khan's residence. Bollywood superstar has been targeted by criminals for a while and he has got even threats by email, letters, and social media in the past.

Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi?

31-year-old Bishnoi is known for crimes like murder and extortion. He got famous after his friend Goldy Brar claimed that they killed the punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala which they had planned together.

Why Is Lawrence Bishnoi After Salman Khan?

Salman was accused of hunting blackbucks in 1998, which upset the Bishnoi community. Blackbucks are considered holy by the Bishnoi community. In 2018, during a court appearance, Lawrence Bishnoi said, "We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason.”

Before this, Lawrence Bishnoi threatened Salman Khan online. He also threatened singer Gippy Grewal and warned Salman that no one could save him. In 2023, Khan's manager got a threatening email which mentioned an interview Bishnoi did in jail where he threatened Khan. Bishnoi said in a 2023 interview from jail that his goal is to kill Salman. He doesn't want money, just an apology. “We don’t want money. We just want him to visit our community temple and apologise to us. He humiliated my entire community by poaching a blackbuck. There is even a case against him but he has just refused to apologise,” said Bishnoi.

Extra Security For Salman Khan

Since November 2022, Salman has had extra security. He even got a gun license for protection. The actor recently bought a bulletproof car. After the recent incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman Khan after firing incident outside his house.