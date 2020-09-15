Explained: Why prices of tomato, onion and other vegetables are soaring in Delhi

Heavy rainfall and increase in diesel prices have led to an increase in the prices of vegetables in Delhi and other parts of the country putting an extra burden on the common man.

Vegetable prices are increasing more than twice in reaching the kitchen from the market. The price of tomato in Delhi during lockdown was Rs 20-30 per kg and tomato is now selling for Rs 70-80 per kg in the national capital.

Retail prices of almost all vegetables, including potato, onion, capsicum and tomato, have increased two to three times in Delhi. Vegetables arrive in small mandis after they are procured by retailers from big mandis and the retailers then fix the prices of vegetables as per the locality.

Potaot is now selling for Rs 40-45 per kg in retail market, Interestingly, the price of tomato has reached up to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi in the last one week. It is learnt that the price of tomato is increasing in Delhi due to the shortage of tomato in wholesale markets. The price of onion has also increased in Delhi and other parts of the country and it is currently selling for Rs 40 per kg.

The Centre on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing the availability and curbing prices of the commodity in the domestic market. "The export of all varieties of onions... Is prohibited with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues. The provisions under transitional arrangement shall not be applicable under this notification.