Explore Ladakh but don't wish to exploit its resources, says BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Pune: Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Wednesday said that Ladakh is fast becoming popular as a tourist destination and anyone who wants to explore the region is welcome to visit Ladakh. Namgyal, however, stressed that who want to exploit the resources in Ladakh should not visit the region. The BJP MP made the remarks while attending 'Pune-Ladakh Building Future Together' event in Pune, Maharashtra.

"Ladakh is becoming popular as a tourist destination. We welcome all those who want to explore the region but those who want to exploit the resources in Ladakh should not come there," Namgyal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Talking of Ladakh, Namgyal also said that everyone will be suprised to know that women in the region has initiated to stop the use of single-use plastic nearly two decades ago. ''People will be suprised to know that nearly 20 years ago women in Ladakh has initiated to stop the use of single-use plastic,'' he noted.

Prior to his speech Namgyal took to twitter and informed about the launch of the event. He also mentioned about sharing his vision for new Ladakh with the youth of Pune.

Earlier on Wednesday, Namgyal also met with Vice Chancellor of Pune University, Dr. Nitin Karmalkar and tweeted that the VC has shown interest in setting up a research centre of Pune University in Ladakh.

The Ladakh BJP MP became a popular face in the country after the video of his speech in Parliament on Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370, went viral. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had shared his speech on twitter and praised him for his confidence and young energy.

Namgyal is also the youngest and 8th Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. In his earlier life he was an active student leader with associations to the Bharatiya Jan Yuva Morcha (BJYM) as well as All Ladakh Student Association. .