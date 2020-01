Mumbai: An explosion rocked a chemical factory at Boisar of Palghar district in Maharashtra killing four and injuring several. A blast ripped through the Tarapur Industrial Area after fault number F-2 exploded at Tara Nitrate Tarapur Industrial area.

Atleast five people have reportedly been seriously injured in the accident. Fire tenders have been pressed into service.

This is a developing a story more details awaited.