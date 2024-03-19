Explosives Found Near Private School In Bengaluru; Probe Underway: Report

New Delhi: Police officials om Tuesday confiscated explosive materials from an unoccupied plot adjacent to a private school in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru, news agency IANS reported. This incident has heightened security worries following the low-grade improvised explosive device detonation at a Bengaluru cafe on March 1.

Discovered by the police were items such as gelatine sticks, detonators, and additional explosive components. These items were reportedly stored in a tractor situated on a vacant lot close to the aforementioned school.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bellandur police unit swiftly responded to the location and secured the explosive materials. Initial findings from the investigation indicate that the materials are typically utilized for blasting rocks at construction and quarry sites.

In response to the situation, the police have independently initiated a case and are currently conducting an inquiry. A number of schools in Bengaluru have been the target of bomb threat emails in recent times. With heightened vigilance, the local authorities are actively investigating the incident.

