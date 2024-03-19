NewsIndia
BENGALURU SCHOOL EXPLOSIVES

Explosives Found Near Private School In Bengaluru; Probe Underway: Report

Discovered by the police were items such as gelatine sticks, detonators, and additional explosive components. These items were reportedly stored in a tractor situated on a vacant lot close to the aforementioned school.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 12:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Explosives Found Near Private School In Bengaluru; Probe Underway: Report

New Delhi: Police officials om Tuesday confiscated explosive materials from an unoccupied plot adjacent to a private school in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru, news agency IANS reported. This incident has heightened security worries following the low-grade improvised explosive device detonation at a Bengaluru cafe on March 1.

Discovered by the police were items such as gelatine sticks, detonators, and additional explosive components. These items were reportedly stored in a tractor situated on a vacant lot close to the aforementioned school.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bellandur police unit swiftly responded to the location and secured the explosive materials. Initial findings from the investigation indicate that the materials are typically utilized for blasting rocks at construction and quarry sites.

In response to the situation, the police have independently initiated a case and are currently conducting an inquiry. A number of schools in Bengaluru have been the target of bomb threat emails in recent times. With heightened vigilance, the local authorities are actively investigating the incident.

“Bengaluru Police Uncover Explosives Close to Private School; Probe Underway”

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?