The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that a letter from TMC MP Jawhar Sircar to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exposed that "TMC means Too Much Corruption."

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla a video on microblogging site X and claimed that Sircar's letter reveals that every institution in West Bengal has been "corroded with corruption" under Mamata Banerjee's government.

"The letter by Jawhar Sircar, TMC MP, exposes dirt, corruption and dictatorial attitude within the TMC. TMC means 'too much corruption," he said in a shared video.

The letter of Jawahar Sircar after statements of Sukhendu Shekhar & Shantanu Sen reflects following



1) TMC means Too Much Corruption

Every institution has been corroded with corruption by Mamta Govt



Speaking up on corruption gets you into trouble!



2) Mamata Govt priority… pic.twitter.com/vo1hoSbU0P September 8, 2024

Reacting to the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, he writes in a post that the Mamata government's priority was not "Nyay for Beti".

"Mamata Govt priority in RG Kar case was not Nyay for Beti. It was an institutional cover up. There is total no confidence against her as the movement is a people’s movement yet TMC leaders abused the protestors and threatened them," the post read.

BJP national spokesperson raised three questions in the post and also asked why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka are still silent and they are not visiting the victim’s parent.