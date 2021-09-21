External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in New York, holds talks with Norway, Iraq and UK counterparts

New York (US): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has arrived in New York to hold bilateral talks with his Norway, Iraq and UK counterparts. He is meeting Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide, newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

"Began my #UNGA meetings with FM Ine Eriksen Soreide of Norway. Appreciated our working together in the Security Council. A comprehensive discussion on Afghanistan. Important for the international community to take a unified approach," tweeted Jaishankar.

In another tweet, Jaishankar said that he had a "cordial meeting with FM Fuad Hussein of Iraq. Discussed our historical ties, economic, energy and development cooperation linkages. Exchanged views on regional and global issues."

He also tweeted about meeting his UK counterpart. Stating that they discussed progress of Roadmap 2030, the External Affairs Minister tweeted, "Appreciated her contribution on trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan & Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest," he tweeted.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, he will be holding a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting. Officials sources told ANI that EAM will be taking part in the G4 foreign ministers meet on September 22 and is likely to participate at the SAARC meeting on September 26.

However, the meeting is yet to be confirmed. G4 nations comprise Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan. Several meetings on Afghanistan are also expected. Qatar is also organizing meetings in which India is likely to participate. High-level debate week at the UN General Assembly will begin tomorrow. Top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing UNGA on September 25.

