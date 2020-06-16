External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets PM Narendra Modi, briefs him on LAC situation

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (June 16) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation which saw a violent escalation from the Chinese side.

Before briefing the Prime Minister, EAM Jaishankar visited the residence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh where they along with Army chief MM Naravne and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat held brainstorming session over the Galwan Valley standoff incident as well on the overall situation in eastern Ladakh.

A Colonel-rank Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley. It is learnt that the Army officer killed in the clash was a Colonel and he was commanding a battalion at Galwan.

The sources said the three Army men died due to injuries sustained following stone-pelting and use of rods by the Chinese side. However, there is no official word on it.

The incident took place on Monday night. The 'shocking' bloodshed incident at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is a first to take place in the last 45 years.

Military sources said the two armies held Major General-level talks at the site of the clash to defuse the situation.

While calling India to not take unilateral action on the killing of its troops in the border standoff, China accused Indian soldiers of crossing border and attacking Chinese personnel, that caused the latest standoff.