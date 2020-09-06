External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Russia to attend meeting of SCO foreign ministers on September 10

New Delhi: After Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers meeting, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting Russia to attend the meeting of SCO foreign ministers.

Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Russia on September 10 and the speculations revolve around him meeting his Chinese counterpart amid the ongoing border row between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava was recently quoted by PTI news agency as saying, "Once his engagements are finalised we will let you know," on being asked whether Jaishankar will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Earlier on September 4, Rajnath and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe met in Moscow, which was reportedly the first high-level meeting between the two sides after the border row escalated in eastern Ladakh in May.

Met with the Chinese Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/Jex9gKCf98 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 4, 2020

As per the Defence Ministry, the meeting lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Jaishankar recently addressed the Ambrosetti Cernobbio 2020 Forum on "The World after the COVID-19 pandemic" and highlighted the growth of Indian medical and pharmaceutical capacities.

Addressed the @Ambrosetti_ #Cernobbio2020 Forum on The World After the CoVID19 Pandemic. • Highlighted the growth of Indian medical and pharmaceutical capacities. Created an effective response domestically while contributing to global requirements. pic.twitter.com/rrkQ51felA — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 4, 2020

He also shared India’s repatriation experiences and underlined the need for global cooperation as proposed to G20 recently. He also analysed the impact of coronavirus on global politics and brought out the importance of India-EU partnership on the economic recovery process.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Iran's Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, at the latter’s request on September 5.

Had a very fruitful meeting with Iranian defence minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami in Tehran. We discussed regional security issues including Afghanistan and the issues of bilateral cooperation . pic.twitter.com/8ZENfAgRPS — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 6, 2020

Rajnath, who was on a transit halt in Tehran en route from Moscow to New Delhi, discussed ways to take forward bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues, including peace and stability in Afghanistan. The meeting between the two Ministers took place in a cordial and warm atmosphere. Both leaders emphasized the age-old cultural, linguistic and civilizational ties between India and Iran.