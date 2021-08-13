Extortion case: Look out notice against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is facing a lookout notice issued against him in an alleged extortion case, said Mumbai Police on Friday. The case of alleged extortion was registered against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner at Kopari Police Station in Thane city Police Commissionerate.

"A lookout circular has been issued against Prambir Singh," Thane Police Commissioner, Jai Jeet Singh told ANI. Notably, this was the second case of extortion in which Parambir Singh has been named, along with others.

Extortion case | Look Out Circular issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh (in file photo): Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh to ANI pic.twitter.com/BUT4GimcXA — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021

On July 28, Mumbai Police formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer to probe the corruption charges against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner and five others named in the case.

The lookout notice is issued to prevent a person from leaving the country.

According to PTI report, the extortion FIR names several other police officers, including the then Deputy CP Dipak Deoraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nivrurti Kadam, the then Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma and Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire.

Earlier, two FIRs were reportedly filed against the police officials on charges of extortion in Thane. The notice was issued on July 30 on a complaint of businessman Ketan Tanna.

Tanna had reportedly alleged that when Param Bir Singh was the Thane Police Commissioner, between January 2018 and February 2019, the accused extorted Rs 1.25 crore from him by summoning him to the AEC office, besides threatening him to frame him up in serious criminal cases.

