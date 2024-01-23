New Delhi: In a monumental 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and witnessed by millions across the globe, the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple in Ayodhya saw the installation of the revered Ram Lalla idol on Monday.

Journey From Karnataka: The Extraordinary Black Granite

The 51-inch idol is crafted from a unique black granite sourced from Karnataka. H S Venkatesh, Director of the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM) in Bengaluru, confirms the stone's age - a staggering 2.5 billion years.

Exceptional Durability

According to Dr Venkatesh, a leading physico-mechanical analysis, the rock's durability is exceptional. Resistant to climatic variations, the stone is predicted to endure for thousands of years in the subtropical zone with minimal maintenance.

Blend Of Tradition And Modernity: Ram Temple's Architectural Marvel

Union Science Minister Jitendra Singh highlights the synthesis of traditional architecture and modern engineering techniques in the construction of the Ram Temple. The use of high-quality stones and advanced methods ensures a lifespan exceeding 1,000 years.

Mysuru's Gem: Selecting The Stone From Jayapura Hobli

The chosen black granite hails from Jayapura Hobli in Mysuru district, renowned for its high-quality granite mines. The pre-Cambrian era rock, dating back over four billion years, holds a significant place in the earth's history.

A Master Sculptor's Touch: Crafting The Idol

Arun Yogiraj, a fifth-generation sculptor from Mysuru, intricately carved the Ram Lalla statue from the ancient black granite. The 38-year-old artist, known for his masterpieces, spent six months bringing the idol to life.

NIRM's Seal Of Approval: Unveiling The Rock's Qualities

NIRM's testing laboratories at Kolar Gold Fields revealed the granite's impressive attributes. Described as "massive, melanocratic, and uniform in colour," the stone boasts fine-grained texture, high compressive strength, and exceptional durability. Dr Venkatesh elaborates on the rock's remarkable characteristics, highlighting its high density, low porosity, and water absorption, along with a lack of internal cracks and fractures. The stone's resistance to water and non-reactivity with carbon adds to its enduring legacy.