Extreme low temperature required to store Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine big challenge for India: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

The extreme low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius required for storing a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer poses a big challenge for its delivery in a developing nation like India, especially in its smaller towns and rural areas where maintaining such cold chain facilities would be very difficult, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday.

Most vaccines in India need to be stored at a temperature of two to eight degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature at which vaccines can be kept to maintain the cold chain in most areas in the country is minus 25 degrees Celsius, Guleria said. He, however, said the first set of results announced by Pfizer Inc. And BioNTech SE from the Phase 3 vaccine trial, showing a 90-per cent efficacy in preventing the coronavirus infection, is quite encouraging.

He stressed that the data released by the firms developing vaccines have to be studied and it has to be seen how long the immunity would last.?

About the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Guleria said festivities or heavily crowded marketplaces may have acted as "superspreader spots" and stressed on the need to remain vigilant and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, respiratory etiquette and hang hygiene diligently.

Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday that took its infection tally to over 4.59 lakh, while 85 new fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,228, authorities said. The total number of cases in the city stands at 4,59,975, according to the latest health department bulletin.

Pfizer Inc. And BioNTech SE on Monday said their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19. "Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent COVID-19," Pfizer Chairman and CEO," Albert Bourla said.

Asked if India was considering a tie-up with Pfizer for its COVID-19 vaccine and whether the country has the infrastructure for the specialised cold chain requirement for this vaccine, the health ministry on Tuesday said the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 is in talks with all the vaccine manufacturers, including domestic and foreign ones.

