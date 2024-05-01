'Extremely Humiliating': Miffed Over Alliance With AAP, Two More Congress Leaders Quit Party

New Delhi: In a major blow to the Congress party amid ongoing Lok Sabha elections, two former MLAs and observers for two Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh have resigned from the INC. Both leaders in separate resignation letters to party president Mallikarjun Kharge cited the alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the reason for desertion.

Party observer for the West Delhi Parliamentary Seat, Neeraj Basoya, addressed the letter to Kharge, and wrote, "I am addressing the present communication to you, being aggrieved by the alliance of the party with the AAP in Delhi. I have humbly submitted that the said alliance is bringing great disrepute and embarrassment to Delhi Congress workers on a daily basis. And I believe, that as a self-respecting party leader, I cannot be associated with the party anymore."

He said, "Our continued alliance with AAP is extremely humiliating given that the AAP has been associated with numerous scams in the past 7 years. The top 3 Leaders of the AAP-Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia are already in jail."

Basoya stated in his letter dated May 1 that he was resigning from all party posts and the primary membership of the Party. He expressed gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for providing him with various opportunities over the past 30 years.

Meanwhile, Naseeb Singh, the party's observer for North West Delhi, has voiced his disappointment regarding the selection of Davinder Yadav as the Delhi Congress chief.

In his letter, Naseeb Singh said, "Davinder Yadav has up till now run a campaign in Punjab solely based on attacking Arvind Kejriwal's false agenda and today, he in Delhi will be mandated to praise and support AAP and its CM Arvind Kejriwal."

The departure of these party members comes days after veteran Congress leader Arvind Singh Lovely stepped down as the Delhi unit chief due to significant disagreements with the Central leadership of the congress over the choice of Lok Sabha candidates and the newly made ally AAP.

Delhi is slated to vote for all its 7 seats on May 25.