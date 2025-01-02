In a re-run of Atul Subhash case, a Delhi cafe owner took his life due to marital discord. Now a video has surfaced in which the businessman blamed his in-laws and wife. Police sources said Khurana recorded a 54-minute video in his mobile phone before hanging himself to death. An about 2.5-minute clip from the video is being shared on social media in which Khurana said he was depressed and also lists the reasons.

The 40-year-old café owner from Delhi, Puneet Khurana, tragically died by suicide at his residence in Model Town, northwest Delhi, on Tuesday. In a video recorded before his death, Khurana alleged he was "extremely tortured" by his wife and in-laws and accused them of disregarding court orders in their divorce case.

According to the police, Khurana’s family claimed he was being harassed by his wife and in-laws. Authorities have stated that the allegations are under investigation and have yet to be verified.

#PuneetKhurana ended his life after recording a 54 minute long video accusing continuous torture and harassment by his wife and in laws . But still the police is not willing to even lodge an FIR.

Why is it so tough to get justice for a MAN in this country?

The clip surfaced online on Thursday. The police will add this video as a part in their further investigations, the official said. "I am recording my final statement. I am about to commit suicide because I am extremely tortured by my in-laws and my wife. We have already files for a mutual divorce and signed before the court with some terms and conditions," Khurana says in the video.

"We at least committed to respect the court and fulfil those conditions within the period of 180 days. We have already passed 90 days and other 90 days to go. But my in-laws and wife are already pressuring me with new set of conditions which are beyond my capacity. They are asking for another Rs 10 lakh and I don't have the capacity to pay. I cannot ask my parents because they have already suffered enough because of me," Khurana says in the video.

The police sources said they have conducted the post-mortem examination and handed over his body to his family. Police sources said the police may call Khurana's wife and father for questioning. There was no immediate reaction from the wife and in-laws.

"Khurana's father Trilok Nath has produced his (Puneet's) mobile phone and other related articles... (which) were taken in police possession. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem," Northwest Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhisham Singh said.

Khurana's mobile phone has been taken under possession and ACP Rohit Gupta from Model Town is leading the investigation. The phone has been sent for forensic examination. Police teams are verifying all the allegations made by the victim's family members. (With PTI inputs)