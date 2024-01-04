Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, BJP Trying To Woo '50% Of Indian Voters'

NEW DELHI: In a significant move that signals the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nuanced strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Thrissur takes centre stage. The rally, named "Sthree Shakthi Modikkoppam (Woman Power with Modi) Mahila Sangamam," not only showcased the Prime Minister's personal connection with the masses but also marked a pivotal shift in the BJP's focus towards securing the crucial support of women voters. As the ruling BJP gears up to launch its Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala, this visit becomes a cornerstone in the party's outreach, especially following the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament during the Special Session in September 2023.

It is aptly clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is intensifying efforts to secure the crucial support of women voters as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom on the horizon. Recent victories in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh underscore the BJP's formidable political prowess, but the upcoming challenge demands a more nuanced approach, recognizing the increasing influence of women in the electoral landscape.

BJP's Surprising Advantage Among Women Voters

Traditionally associated with muscular Hindu nationalism, the BJP is successfully shedding its stereotypical image, gaining a notable advantage among women voters. Recent polls reveal a remarkable 7 and 12 percentage point gender lead over competitors in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, respectively. This shift is not confined to the ballot box; it extends to active participation in electoral events, rallies, and sustained engagement, showcasing a significant increase in women's involvement with the BJP.

Welfare Schemes: A Game-Changer For Women's Empowerment

Central to the BJP's success is its targeted approach toward women-centric welfare schemes. The Ujjwala cooking gas subsidy serves as a template, creating a new constituency of women beneficiaries or "labharthis." The Modi government has pioneered women-focused initiatives, emphasizing their implementation and impact.

Notable Among These Are:-

Reservation for Women: A Pledge for Gender Justice

The proposal to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, akin to the triple talaq ordinance in 2019, showcases the BJP's commitment to gender justice. This move is poised to be a key highlight in the 2024 election campaign.

Transformative Schemes Benefiting Millions

Initiatives like the Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan accounts, specialized fixed deposit schemes, MUDRA loans for women entrepreneurs, and Mission Poshan have significantly improved the lives of women across the nation. Each scheme addresses specific needs, from reducing kitchen pollution to providing homes through PM Awas-Gramin Yojana.

Women-Centric Initiatives Beyond Elections

The Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission are positioned as schemes safeguarding women's dignity, health, and well-being. These initiatives resonate with women voters, addressing their daily challenges and improving overall living conditions.

Women's Voting Power: A Growing Force

The influence of women voters has been steadily rising, surpassing male voter turnout for the first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The number of women voters increased by 5.1% in the three years leading to 2022, highlighting a positive trend in women's active participation in the electoral process.

PM Modi's Touch Of Empathy

Prime Minister Modi's recent visits to Kerala's Thrissur and Ayodhya, where he engaged with women beneficiaries of schemes like Ujjwala, exemplify a personalized approach. The "Sthree Shakthi Modikkoppam (Woman Power with Modi)" rally in Kerala and the visit to Meera Majhi's home underscore the BJP's commitment to connecting with women voters at a grassroots level.

Comprehensive Women-Centric Initiatives By the BJP Government

The BJP's focus on women-centric schemes extends beyond electoral gains, encompassing:

Swadhar Greh Scheme: A support system for women facing difficult circumstances.

Working Women Hostel Scheme: Providing safe accommodation with daycare facilities for working women.

Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK): Empowering rural women through community participation.

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY): A conditional cash transfer scheme for pregnant and lactating mothers.

‘Mission Shakti’: An integrated women empowerment program in a mission mode.

As the BJP strategically leverages women-centric policies and initiatives, the 2024 Lok Sabha battle unfolds as a crucial test of the party's ability to secure and maintain the support of this increasingly influential demographic.