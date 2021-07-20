हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gujarat

Eyes on 2024, Trinamool Congress to air Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs' Day speech in many states, including Gujarat

File Photo

New Delhi: After a landslide victory in the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress is trying to spread its wings in different states, with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In her first public address beyond Bengal, Mamata will be speaking to people across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, at 2 pm on July 21. 

As a part of its expansion programme, the party has decided to virtually telecast the speech of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Martyrs' Day on Wednesday in various languages, and in different states.

Trinamool Congress observes July 21 as Martyrs' Day every year to remember the 13 persons who were killed at a Youth Congress rally in Kolkata in 1993.

"The Chief Minister will address the people virtually for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In West Bengal, the speech will be aired in Bengali, while the translated versions in various languages will be telecast in different states.

"The speech will be telecast on giant screens across West Bengal, and for the first time, also in other states like Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Tripura and poll-bound Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh," a senior Trinamool leader said.

