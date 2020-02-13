F-15EX fighters for Indian Air Force? Boeing planning to offer the combat aircraft

Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking for 114 combat aircraft to bolster its fighter stream and eyeing top jets from the United States of America, Europe and Russia for the same. Major defence companies have responded to the multi-billion dollar deal and USA's Boeing, which has already put its F/A-18 Super Hornet in the race, may also offer its twin-engine, twin seater F-15EX fighters to the IAF.

Boeing has put forward its proposal to the US President Donald Trump's administration seeking the licence for its possible export to India to bag the lucrative deal worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore (approximately $18 billion) for 114 fighter jets. "While awaiting further definition on the Indian Air Force's requirements, we have requested a license for the F-15EX so that we're ready to share the full spectrum of potential solutions across our fighter portfolio when appropriate," Boeing issued a statement according to news agency PTI.

Boeing India Managing Director Surendra Ahuja has already stated that the company was ready to establish a manufacturing facility in India to ensure regular and unhindered supply of the aircraft and spare parts if it wins the deal.

IAF had in April 2019 issued an RFI (Request for Information) to buy 114 combat aircraft to replace the older and retiring fighters. Several top jets which included Lockheed Martin’s new F-21, Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet, Dassault Aviation's Rafale F3R, Eurofighter Typhoon, Russia's Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG 35 and Sukhoi Su-35 and Saab's Gripen E have responded to the RFI.

Boeing is also eyeing Indian Navy's tender for 57 multi-role fighter for its aircraft carriers. The combat jets compatible with Indian Navy's aircraft carrier are Russia's MiG-29K, French Rafale, US F/A 18 Super Hornet, F-35B and F-35C, and Sweden's Gripen. Even Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas is eyeing the Navy deal and the aircraft is already carrying out carrier takeoffs and landings to prove its utility.

IAF already operates several Boeing-made aircraft including CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift and AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.