F-15EX multi-role combat aircraft's historic first flight: WATCH

In a major boost for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the US and India have held discussions on F-15EX fighter jets and the two respective air forces have exchanged information about it. As per a top Boeing official, this comes after the aerospace major received approval from the American government to offer its latest multi-role combat aircraft to the Indian Air Force.

The F-15EX has been exhibited at the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru. On Wednesday, the F-15EX made its historic first flight and Boeing tweeted, "Check out the F-15EX as it makes its historic first flight. F-15EX is built on a digital thread, allowing it to also serve as a testbed to incorporate future tech and capability for the US Air Force."

Check out the #F15EX as it makes its historic first flight. F-15EX is built on a digital thread, allowing it to also serve as a testbed to incorporate future tech and capability for the @USAirForce. pic.twitter.com/6ulnxuy1fm — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) February 3, 2021

The F-15EX is the latest and most advanced version of the multi-role, all-weather, and day and night versions of the F-15 aircraft family. "There have been discussions between the two governments and the two Air Forces have exchanged information about the F-15EX," Maria H Laine, vice president, Boeing International Sales and Industrial Partnerships had told PTI in a joint interview with Jeff Shockey, vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Defense, Space & Security and Boeing Global Services.

"Since the US Government approved our license request to offer F-15EX to India, we are starting to have more discussions about the platform," Laine had said.

The US Air Force awarded Boeing an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling value of nearly USD 23 billion in July 2020, she had added. "It certainly sends a powerful signal when the US government makes a commitment to a platform like this that they're in it or the long haul and are showing faith and confidence in the capability and price point of the F-15EX? piques interest in the US and around the world," Shockey had said.

In April 2019, the IAF issued an RFI (request for information) or initial tender to acquire 114 jets at a cost of around USD 18 billion, which is billed as one of the world's biggest military procurements in recent years. The top contenders for the deal include Lockheed's F-21, Dassault Aviation's Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon, Russian aircraft MiG 35 and Saab's Gripen.