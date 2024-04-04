Facing Heat For Remarks On Hema Malini, Randeep Surjewala Says 'Video Distorted By BJP

NEW DELHI: In the midst of a political storm sparked by his comments about veteran actor and politician Hema Malini, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is facing severe criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Surjewala's remarks, captured in a video shared widely by BJP's media cell in-charge Amit Malviya, triggered a heated debate, with accusations of sexism and misogyny hurled at the Congress leader.

In the video, Surjewala is seen addressing a public gathering, where he makes a statement regarding the purpose of electing leaders and appears to refer to Hema Malini. Malviya condemned the comments as "disgusting" and indicative of Congress' alleged misogynistic stance. The BJP leader's condemnation extended beyond Surjewala's remarks, invoking previous controversies involving Congress leaders and their treatment of women in politics.

"Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. He asks, 'Why do we make MLA? So that they can raise their voice, and get our views accepted. Is there any Hema Malini who is made to lick?' Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala's colleague was asking the 'rate' of another BJP woman leader, and now this... This is Rahul Gandhi's Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women," Malviya posted on X.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. He asks, “MLA/MP क्यों बनाते हैं? ताकि वो हमारी आवाज़ उठा सकें, हमारी बात मनवायें, इसीलिए बनाते होंगे।… pic.twitter.com/JO0UIXSOt1 — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 3, 2024

Drawing attention to a broader pattern, Malviya referenced recent incidents involving derogatory remarks about BJP women leaders, including offensive social media posts targeting Kangana Ranaut by Congress member Supriya Shrinate. Despite Shrinate's denial of involvement in the posts, the BJP seized on the opportunity to highlight what they perceive as a culture of disrespect towards women within the Congress party.

In response, Surjewala defended his remarks, asserting that they were not intended to demean Hema Malini or any woman. He clarified his statement, emphasizing respect for Hema Malini and her role within the political landscape. Surjewala today shared a video from the same event, in which he is heard saying, "We respect Hema Malini ji because she is married to Dharmendra ji, she is our bahu." Accusing the BJP of twisting facts and spreading lies, he said the ruling party's objective is to divert attention from the Narendra Modi government's "anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and its conspiracy to finish the Constitution".

"These pawns of BJP never asked the Prime Minister why he said '50 crore ki girlfriend', called a woman MP 'Surpanakha', trolled a woman Chief Minister, used the expression 'Congress's widow' and described the Congress leadership as a 'jersey cow'," he said.

भाजपा की IT Cell को काट-छांट, तोड़-मरोड़, फ़र्ज़ी-झूठी बातें फ़ैलाने की आदत बन गई है, ताकि वो हररोज़ मोदी सरकार की युवा विरोधी, किसान विरोधी, गरीब विरोधी नीतियों-विफलताओं व भारत के संविधान को ख़त्म करने की साज़िश से देश का ध्यान भटका सके।



पूरा वीडियो सुनिए - मैंने कहा "हम तो… pic.twitter.com/hEtJYaswzE — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 4, 2024

Congress Vs BJP

The exchange between Surjewala and Malviya underscores the intensifying rhetoric surrounding the upcoming elections and the contentious issues that have come to define political discourse. Both parties have accused each other of misogyny and disrespect towards women, reflecting the broader societal debates on gender equality and representation in Indian politics.

Hitting out at Surjewala, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the only identity of the Congress is disrespecting the 'Nari Shakti'. "Nari Shakti Apmaan is the Congress's only Penchan. And this has been yet again proved by cruel, crude, disgusting, misogynist and sexist statements by Surjewala, and those statements cannot even be repeated what he has said for Hema Malini ji," he said.

However, Hema Malini has not responded to the row over Surjewala's remarks. She is currently on the campaign trail for the Lok Sabha contest in Mathura, which she has represented since 2014. Surjewala is the latest in the line of leaders to make headlines for their objectionable and crass remarks in this election season. Earlier, his party colleague Supriya Shrinate and the BJP's Dilip Ghosh have been warned by the Election Commission of India for their remarks and social media posts.