Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2771078
NewsIndia
DELHI COACHING FLOOD

‘Failure Of The System...’: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Delhi Coaching Basement Flood

The former Congress president took to social media platform ‘X’, he said, “The death of competitive students due to waterlogging in the basement of a building in Delhi is very unfortunate.” 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2024, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Failure Of The System...’: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Delhi Coaching Basement Flood Picture source: PTI

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, expressed his strong condemnation of the administrative lapses that led to the tragic deaths of three civil service aspirants after heavy rains flooded a basement Library in Delhi coaching center. Gandhi criticized the failures in governance, highlighting the severe consequences faced by ordinary citizens. 

“This collapse of infrastructure is a collective failure of the system. The common citizen is paying the price of unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level by losing his life,” Rahul Gandhi said.  

The former Congress president took to social media platform ‘X’, he said, “The death of competitive students due to waterlogging in the basement of a building in Delhi is very unfortunate.” 

He added that a ‘safe’ and ‘comfortable’ life is a fundamental right for every citizen and a core responsibility of the government.  

The Bharatiya Janata Party labeled the incident as "murder" and demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government accept responsibility. 

In response, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak attributed the incident to the BJP's 15-year tenure in control of the city's municipal body prior to AAP's administration. 

The coaching center housed at least 30 students; 12 to 14 of them were rescued and transported to a hospital, while the remaining students managed to escape on their own. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi At Mochi Shop in Sultanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Rain shook whole 'system'
DNA Video
DNA: Will Modi accept this demand of Mamata?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Vs Maurya in Delhi!
DNA Video
DNA: Who covers mosques in Haridwar?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Germany Shut Down Multiple Mosques?
DNA Video
DNA: Phoolan Devi is 'alive'!
DNA Video
DNA: Game of 'Halal' in Share Market!
DNA Video
DNA: Partition of Bengal!
DNA Video
DNA: Politician VS Officer in UP!