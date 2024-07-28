‘Failure Of The System...’: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Delhi Coaching Basement Flood

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, expressed his strong condemnation of the administrative lapses that led to the tragic deaths of three civil service aspirants after heavy rains flooded a basement Library in Delhi coaching center. Gandhi criticized the failures in governance, highlighting the severe consequences faced by ordinary citizens.

“This collapse of infrastructure is a collective failure of the system. The common citizen is paying the price of unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level by losing his life,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The former Congress president took to social media platform ‘X’, he said, “The death of competitive students due to waterlogging in the basement of a building in Delhi is very unfortunate.”

दिल्ली की एक बिल्डिंग के बेसमेंट में पानी भर जाने के कारण प्रतियोगी छात्रों की मृत्यु बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। कुछ दिन पहले बारिश के दौरान बिजली का करंट लगने से एक छात्र की मृत्यु हुई थी।



सभी शोकाकुल परिजनों को अपनी भावपूर्ण संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं।



He added that a ‘safe’ and ‘comfortable’ life is a fundamental right for every citizen and a core responsibility of the government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party labeled the incident as "murder" and demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government accept responsibility.

In response, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak attributed the incident to the BJP's 15-year tenure in control of the city's municipal body prior to AAP's administration.

The coaching center housed at least 30 students; 12 to 14 of them were rescued and transported to a hospital, while the remaining students managed to escape on their own.