Fair Price Shops: National Convention On Public Distribution System On July 26; Piyush Goyal Invited

The All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation is organising a 'National Convention on Public Distribution System' of the FPS Dealers of all the States and Union Territories on July 26 in Delhi. The convention comes amid a stir by the federation concerning their demands including fair remuneration.

"Piyush Goyal, Union Minister, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Gov of India, has been requested kindly to inaugurate the event. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Union Minister Of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution....have also been invited to grace the Convention," said the Federation in a release.

The Federation also urged the Members of both houses of Parliament, Chairperson and Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to participate in the convention.



Fair Price Shop dealers, who played a vital role in delivering foodgrains to the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic, have had threatened of a mass agitation if their demands are not met. The All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation representatives met Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal in April this year where they pressed for their demands including the reinstation of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana as well as a minimum monthly honorarium to ensure stable livelihood.