close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Fake alert: Indian Army warns against imposter in uniform spreading false information

The Indian Army Saturday warned citizens about a fake imposter, spreading false information about the forces through a video on social media.

Fake alert: Indian Army warns against imposter in uniform spreading false information

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army Saturday warned citizens about a fake imposter, spreading false information about the forces through a video on social media.

“Imposter wearing Indian Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation. Soldiers of #IndianArmy are committed to uphold the core values of our Constitution and the rich history of Courage, Valour and Sacrifice. We are at it,” tweeted the Army.

The message was also shared on Indian Army's Facebook and Instagram pages. The image shows a man in a green turban and Army uniform, with 'Fake' and 'Please do not spread this fake video of IMPOSTER' written on it.

This is not the first time that the Army has warned of fake messages and videos.

Last year during Kerala floods, the Army shared the above image. “Imposter wearing Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation about rescue & relief efforts. Every effort by all & #IndianArmy aimed to overcome this terrifying human tragedy.Forward disinformation about #IndianArmy on WhatsApp +917290028579. We are at it #KeralaFloods,” it tweeted. An ex-serviceman was later booked for allegedly spreading false information on flood relief work.

Tags:
Indian ArmyImposter
Next
Story

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy appoints uncle YV Subba Reddy as chairman of Tirumala Tirupati board

Must Watch

PT18M3S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 22nd June, 2019