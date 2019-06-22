Fake alert: Indian Army warns against imposter in uniform spreading false information

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army Saturday warned citizens about a fake imposter, spreading false information about the forces through a video on social media.

“Imposter wearing Indian Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation. Soldiers of #IndianArmy are committed to uphold the core values of our Constitution and the rich history of Courage, Valour and Sacrifice. We are at it,” tweeted the Army.

The message was also shared on Indian Army's Facebook and Instagram pages. The image shows a man in a green turban and Army uniform, with 'Fake' and 'Please do not spread this fake video of IMPOSTER' written on it.

'Be Cautious - Be Vigilant' ❌Imposter wearing Indian Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation.❌ ✅Soldiers of #IndianArmy are committed to uphold the core values of our Constitution and the rich history of Courage, Valour and Sacrifice. ✅ We are at it. pic.twitter.com/GHPYtZAwnA — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 22, 2019

This is not the first time that the Army has warned of fake messages and videos.

Imposter wearing Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation about rescue & relief efforts. Every effort by all & #IndianArmy aimed to overcome this terrifying human tragedy.Forward disinformation about #IndianArmy on WhatsApp +917290028579. We are at it #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/ncUR7tCkZW — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 19, 2018

Last year during Kerala floods, the Army shared the above image. “Imposter wearing Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation about rescue & relief efforts. Every effort by all & #IndianArmy aimed to overcome this terrifying human tragedy.Forward disinformation about #IndianArmy on WhatsApp +917290028579. We are at it #KeralaFloods,” it tweeted. An ex-serviceman was later booked for allegedly spreading false information on flood relief work.