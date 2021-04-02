Fake Alert! Old notice regarding exam schedule being circulated in social media, CBSE clears air

New Delhi: An old notice of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) giving details about schedule of exams for the Class 10 and 12 Board exams has been doing rounds on social media.

The notice talked about postponement of exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board had to step in to clear the air on the issue.

The viral notification is actually dated April 1, 2020 but it left many students confused as they overlooked the year mentioned and fell prey to the fake news.

“There are some persons deliberately trying to create confusion about this year’s board exams by circulating old news of 1.4.20 regarding 10th and 12th exams. Students should ignore this old circular of last year and not be misled. Board has not issued any such information,” a CBSE official said.

The CBSE board exams will be conducted as per schedule starting from May 4 to June 10.

The board exams for the 2020-21 session are being conducted taking all necessary precautions against the infection.

The board has allowed students who miss their practical exams due to the pandemic to take the same at a later date after consulting with the regional office.