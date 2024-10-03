Fake SBI Branch Uncovered In Chhattisgarh: Villagers, Job Seekers Duped Of Lakhs

A fake branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) was set up in the quiet village of Chhapora, located about 250 kilometers from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Over the course of just 10 days, this fraudulent operation managed to recruit unsuspecting locals for jobs that were nothing more than an elaborate scam, NDTV reported.

The fake branch mimicked a legitimate bank, complete with new furniture, professional paperwork, and functioning counters. Local residents, believing they had found a job at India’s largest bank, flocked to the establishment to open accounts and conduct transactions.

However, suspicions began to arise when the manager of a nearby Dabra branch raised an alarm about the sudden appearance of this “new” SBI branch. On September 27, police and SBI officials arrived to investigate, quickly confirming that the branch was nothing more than a well-crafted ruse.

“The manager of the Dabra branch informed us of his suspicion regarding a fake bank operating in Chhapora. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that the bank was fake, and several employees had been appointed with counterfeit documents,” senior police official Rajesh Patel reported.

Here's How The Scam Unfolded:

Four key individuals, including Rekha Sahu and Pankaj—who posed as the bank manager—have been identified as part of the scam. The fraudsters had hired six employees under the pretense of legitimate job offers, which included attractive titles like manager and cashier. These recruits were asked to pay between ₹2 lakh and ₹6 lakh to secure their positions.

Job seeker Jyoti Yadav shared her experience, stating, “I submitted my documents, completed the biometrics, and they told me my joining had been confirmed. I was promised a salary of ₹30,000.”

Another victim, Sangeeta Kanwar, recounted, “I was asked for ₹5 lakh, but we eventually settled for ₹2.5 lakh. I was promised a salary of ₹30,000 to ₹35,000.”

Local villager Ajay Kumar Agarwal initially became suspicious of the new branch when he couldn’t fathom how an SBI branch could open overnight without prior notice. His inquiries yielded unsatisfactory responses, leading him to report his concerns to the Dabra branch manager, ultimately exposing the intricate scam.

The fake SBI branch operated out of a rented complex, complete with furniture and signage designed to create the illusion of legitimacy. “If the fake bank had continued, many people would have deposited money and could have been cheated out of crores,” warned villager Ram Kumar Chandra.

As the investigation unfolds, the impact on the unemployed victims is profound. Many of them had to mortgage jewelry or take loans to afford the exorbitant fees for the fake appointments. They now face not only financial losses but also potential legal troubles.