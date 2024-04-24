Amravati: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and called him a fake Shiv Sena president who didn't attend the 'Pran Pratistha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Amaravati, the BJP leader claimed that Uddhav Thackeray didn't attend the Ayodhya temple ceremony despite being invited by the temple trust due to fear of Sonia Gandhi.

The Home Minister told the crowd that people like Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi have disrespected Lord Ram by not attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony despite getting prior invitations. "Uddhav Thackeray, who claims to be the president of Shivsena, this fake president of Shivsena didn't attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' due to fear of Sonia Gandhi even after him being invited... 'Rahul Baba' too received the invitation but didn't attend the 'Pran Pratishtha'. These people by not attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' have humiliated lord Ram," Shah said.

Seeking their support once again, Shah urged the voters to vote for the BJP to make Narendra Modi the prime minister of India for a third term, for peace, stability and development. "Your vote is going to free this country from terrorism and naxalism... In the fight between those who want Ram Rajya and those who want the rule of a family, your every vote is going for Ram Rajya," Shah appealed to the voters.

INDI Alliance Has Been Exposed: Shah

Earlier during an election rally in Kerala's Alappuzha for BJP candidate Sobha Surendran, Shah took a dig at the 'INDI Alliance'. He said that the 'INDI Alliance' has been exposed and the fight between Communists and Congress is fake. They come together on one stage in Delhi but in Kerala, they fight against each other.

"This so-called 'INDI alliance' has been exposed. The two partners of the 'INDI Alliance' - Communists and Congress - come together on one stage in Delhi but in Kerala and Bengal they fight against each other. Their fight is fake... 'ilu-ilu' is going on between the Congress and Communist," Shah said.

"There are three pavilions in the state of Kerala one is of Communist, second is of Congress and Muslim League and third is of NDA. The Communist is finished off in the entire world and so is in the country; Congress is over in the nation, and the coming time is of BJP...Should a ban on PFI continue or not? The Congress and Communist party take the support of PFI...," the Union Minister further said.

Shah also accused Congress of alleged involvement in the mining scam and said, "Congress and Communist leaders are involved in the black sand mining scam. In many scams, the involvement of CM's family members and his office has come to light. However, the Communist Party which speaks about transparency is not ready to speak a single word on its CM..."

The Home Minster further said the Lok Sabha polls this time is to make Narendra Modi the PM for a third time and to free Kerala from violence. All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 26. Counting will be held on June 4.

Notably, the campaigning for the second phase of elections will end on April 24. As many as 89 constituencies spread across 13 states will go to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.